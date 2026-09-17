Opportunity and opportunism

There is a word that gets used constantly in the business world, celebrated in keynotes, printed on motivational posters and cited as the defining quality of every great entrepreneur.

Opportunity.

We build entire economies around it. The best companies, we are told, are the ones that see opportunity before anyone else. The best leaders are the ones who move fastest when the window opens. There is almost nothing in the business vocabulary that carries more prestige than being called someone who recognizes and seizes opportunity.

But there is a word that looks almost identical from a distance, operates through the same mechanisms and produces very different results. And we rarely name it as clearly as we should.

Opportunism.

The difference between the two is not a matter of speed or ambition or the size of the gain. It is a matter of character. Opportunity asks: what can I build here? Opportunism asks: what can I take?

Opportunity is aligned with purpose. Opportunism operates without moral restraint seizing whatever is available because, as the opportunist tells himself, he would be foolish not to.

C.S. Lewis, writing in 1944, warned about the seductive power of what he called “the inner ring,” the exclusive circles of influence and access that tempt otherwise decent people to quietly trade their values for belonging.

That warning maps perfectly onto business.

The board that knows a loophole is legal and uses that as permission. The supplier relationship exploited the moment the other party has no alternatives. The pricing that technically complies with the contract while violating its obvious spirit.

In each case, no law is broken. And something is still lost slowly, quietly, in the space between what is permissible and what is right.

Too often, legality is mistaken for morality. And access is mistaken for entitlement.

I have seen this pattern across the companies and leaders I have worked with over the decades. A business qualifying technically for a benefit it did not genuinely lose. A tender won not on merit but on relationship. A competitor undermined not by building something better but by leveraging information not meant to be used that way.

The justification always sounds the same: “If it’s legal, we’d be foolish not to.” Or: “That’s how the game is played.” Or the most dangerous: “If we don’t, someone else will.”

These rationalizations are not arguments. They are moral shrugs.

And the quiet danger of the moral shrug is that it does not announce itself as a character failure. It arrives dressed in pragmatism.

Here is the business truth underneath the philosophy: in the short run, opportunism often works. It produces results that look like wins on the quarterly report.

The problem is that it erodes the one asset no balance sheet fully captures, and that is trust.

And once trust is systematically eroded, it does not regenerate quickly. Customers leave without explaining why. Talented employees stop bringing their best ideas to a culture they no longer believe in. Partners begin protecting themselves in ways they would not have needed to before.

The compound interest on opportunism is paid slowly and painfully, long after the original gain has been spent.

Opportunity at its best is something entirely different. It is a test of character, not a blank check.

Every significant business decision carries a mirror in its reflection not just what you gained, but who you became in the process of gaining it.

The company you build through genuine value creation is a different company, with a different culture and a different capacity for the future, than the one built through calculated exploitation of every available angle.

This does not mean business must be naïve. Competitive markets are real. Hard decisions are unavoidable. Negotiating firmly is not opportunism. Protecting your organization’s interests is not opportunism.

The line is not between aggressive and gentle.

The line is between decisions that could bear the full light of transparency and decisions that depend on the other party not seeing clearly.

The practical question every leader can ask before a significant decision is a simple one: if the other person in this transaction, the customer, the supplier, the partner, the employee could see exactly what I am doing and why, would I be comfortable?

Not proud necessarily. Not perfect. But comfortable that this is a decision I could defend with integrity to someone who knows me well.

History has a long memory for this distinction.

The leaders and organizations that are remembered, trusted and genuinely powerful over decades are not the ones who were most calculating. They are the ones who stood for something consistent, especially in the moments when standing for nothing would have been so much easier and more immediately profitable.

Opportunity is a summons to build something worthy of the freedom it represents.

What you do with that summons is your character, written in the decisions that only you will fully remember.

Join Francis Kong for The winning edge, a one-day seminar-workshop on Oct. 21, designed for emerging leaders, high-potential professionals, direct reports, next-generation executives and young family members being prepared to take over the business. This practical and inspiring learning experience focuses on personal growth, leadership readiness, confidence, discipline, and the mindset needed for the next level, while also equipping participants to stay grounded, adaptable and effective amid uncertainty, pressure, disruption and difficult times. For inquiries and registration, contact April at +63 928 559 1798 or Sylene at +63 976 638 8974.