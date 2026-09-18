MoneyHero revenue falls 43 percent in Q2

MANILA, Philippines — MoneyHero Group’s Philippine revenue fell by nearly 43 percent in the second quarter despite an expanding member base, as the operator of financial comparison platform Moneymax reported lower business volumes.

Unaudited results showed Philippine revenue declined to $969,000 from April to June compared to $1.7 million a year earlier. Moneymax helps consumers compare financial products such as credit cards, loans and insurance.

The Philippines remained the group’s largest market by membership, with 7.1 million members as of end-June, up by 18 percent from six million a year earlier.

For the Philippines, this measure covers users subscribed to the company’s email distributions, rather than the number actively visiting the platform or applying for financial products.

Philippine members accounted for 70 percent of the group’s 10.1 million total. However, the country contributed only 6.2 percent of quarterly revenue, down from 9.4 percent a year earlier.

For the first half, Philippine revenue fell by 29.8 percent to $2.44 million from $3.48 million. Its share of group revenue consequently declined to 7.6 percent from 10.7 percent.

MoneyHero cited lower volumes in the Philippines and Singapore, alongside a shift toward cash rewards, as factors behind the decline in-group revenue.

Philippine platform traffic also declined as visits ­– measured as sessions on the website or app – totaled 2.6 million during the quarter against 4.1 million a year earlier. First-half sessions fell to 5.2 million from 9.4 million.

Monthly unique users, a measure of the platform’s audience based primarily on device identifiers, averaged 800,000 in the second quarter against 1.3 million a year earlier.

MoneyHero said it had deliberately reduced paid efforts to attract users less likely to complete an application.

It also introduced improved filters to exclude automated traffic starting April 1. Earlier traffic figures were not recalculated, which limits direct comparisons.

Across its four markets, MoneyHero’s quarterly revenue fell by 13 percent to $15.75 million. First-half revenue was broadly unchanged at $32.27 million.

The group said its strategy of attracting users more likely to transact helped lift its approval rate, or the share of submitted applications approved by financial partners, to 48 percent from 39 percent. About 148,000 applications were approved out of 310,000 submitted during the quarter.

“Our second quarter delivered continued improvement in unit economics, approval quality and cost discipline, as well as our total transaction value in core markets, Hong Kong and Singapore,” MoneyHero interim CEO and chief financial officer Danny Leung said.