Philippines, Canada on track to conclude FTA talks this year

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines remains on track to conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) with Canada this year.

“We made substantial and positive progress last round, and we remain on track in concluding the Philippines-Canada FTA negotiations this year,” Trade Undersecretary Allan Gepty said in a Viber message yesterday.

The Philippines and Canada held the fourth round of FTA talks from Sept. 8 to 11 in Toronto, Canada.

“We are almost closed; we will just address remaining issues through virtual and small meetings,” Gepty said.

Once talks are concluded, the FTA with Canada will be the Philippines’ first free trade deal in North America.

Gepty said the FTA with Canada has a forward-looking scope, coverage and commitment to enable the countries to build a stronger, future-ready economic partnership.

“This FTA pursues sustainable development and an inclusive agenda, resilient supply chain and digital transformation,” Gepty said.

As negotiations for the FTA with Canada progress, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is stepping up its engagement with stakeholders to maximize the deal’s intended benefits.

The DTI recently held consultations with Philippine professionals and Filipino-Canadian businesses to provide an overview of the bilateral FTA and exchange views on the deal’s trade and commercial opportunities.

The Philippines has been working on increasing its FTAs to diversify its trade partners.

In July, the Philippines concluded FTA talks with Chile, marking the country’s first trade deal in Latin America.

The Philippines is also pushing to complete its FTA review with Japan this year.