Alliance Global shifts key properties to clean power

The diversified conglomerate has tapped Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to source more than 25 megawatts of geothermal energy from the latter’s Bacon-Manito power plants in Albay and Sorsogon.

Taps First Gen for 25-MW supply

MANILA, Philippines — Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) of tycoon Andrew Tan has installed renewable energy in its key properties and facilities across Metro Manila, Iloilo and Davao.

The diversified conglomerate has tapped Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to source more than 25 megawatts of geothermal energy from the latter’s Bacon-Manito power plants in Albay and Sorsogon.

The agreement covers several properties, including Megaworld township developments and the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig, ArcoVia City in Pasig and Richmonde Hotel Tower-Iloilo.

The supply also extends to the Davao Finance Center in Davao City and Emperador Distillers’ plants in Santa Rosa and Biñan, Laguna.

Megaworld Corp. sustainability head Arnulfo Batac said electricity consumption accounts for a significant share of the conglomerate’s overall carbon emissions.

“Our ability to harness more renewable energy to support our operations without compromising efficiency or service delivery will greatly reduce our carbon footprint and help us get closer to our goal of achieving carbon net zero,” he said.

Incorporated in 1992, AGI has since evolved into one of the country’s most diversified investment holding companies, with interests spanning real estate, leisure and tourism, and spirits and liquor.

“It is always an honor and privilege to partner with like-minded organizations like AGI, (which) are conscious of how their businesses impact people, communities and the environment,” First Gen chief customer engagement officer Carlo Vega said.

First Gen, through Energy Development Corp., operates the Philippines’ largest geothermal portfolio, accounting for more than half of the country’s total installed geothermal capacity.

Geothermal energy is a clean source of baseload supply or the minimum amount of electricity needed on the power grid to meet constant demand.

“Transitioning to geothermal energy, the only RE source that can run baseload capacity, is not just a cost optimization measure but also a means to manage risk and to do something good for the planet,” Vega said.