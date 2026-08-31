^

Business

Alliance Global shifts key properties to clean power

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2026 | 12:00am
Alliance Global shifts key properties to clean power
The diversified conglomerate has tapped Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to source more than 25 megawatts of geothermal energy from the latter’s Bacon-Manito power plants in Albay and Sorsogon.

Taps First Gen for 25-MW supply

MANILA, Philippines — Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) of tycoon Andrew Tan has installed renewable energy in its key properties and facilities across Metro Manila, Iloilo and Davao.

The diversified conglomerate has tapped Lopez-led First Gen Corp. to source more than 25 megawatts of geothermal energy from the latter’s Bacon-Manito power plants in Albay and Sorsogon.

The agreement covers several properties, including Megaworld township developments and the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig, ArcoVia City in Pasig and Richmonde Hotel Tower-Iloilo.

The supply also extends to the Davao Finance Center in Davao City and Emperador Distillers’ plants in Santa Rosa and Biñan, Laguna.

Megaworld Corp. sustainability head Arnulfo Batac said electricity consumption accounts for a significant share of the conglomerate’s overall carbon emissions.

“Our ability to harness more renewable energy to support our operations without compromising efficiency or service delivery will greatly reduce our carbon footprint and help us get closer to our goal of achieving carbon net zero,” he said.

Incorporated in 1992, AGI has since evolved into one of the country’s most diversified investment holding companies, with interests spanning real estate, leisure and tourism, and spirits and liquor.

“It is always an honor and privilege to partner with like-minded organizations like AGI, (which) are conscious of how their businesses impact people, communities and the environment,” First Gen chief customer engagement officer Carlo Vega said.

First Gen, through Energy Development Corp., operates the Philippines’ largest geothermal portfolio, accounting for more than half of the country’s total installed geothermal capacity.

Geothermal energy is a clean source of baseload supply or the minimum amount of electricity needed on the power grid to meet constant demand.

“Transitioning to geothermal energy, the only RE source that can run baseload capacity, is not just a cost optimization measure but also a means to manage risk and to do something good for the planet,” Vega said.

RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Focus on ancillary!

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
After all the brouhaha over systems losses being blamed for rising electricity bills, the best that our government can do is to offer to remove the 12 percent VAT on systems losses. That’s peanuts. Our government...
Business
fbtw

Hawkish Warsh in Jackson Hole

By Wilson Sy | 10 hours ago
Last Friday, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh delivered his first Jackson Hole speech.
Business
fbtw

When it rains, it pours

By Marianne Go | 10 hours ago
Sad to say, but I finally have to agree that the flood-control projects being undertaken — that I had high hopes for would finally address our flooding problem — are now proving to be still woefully...
Business
fbtw
BSP adds time deposits to PERA investment options

BSP adds time deposits to PERA investment options

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has expanded the range of investment products available under the country’s voluntary...
Business
fbtw

Sending the wrong signal

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
We have a law that penalizes pilferage, or stealing electricity, but the practice largely remains unchecked.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks expected to recover this week

Stocks expected to recover this week

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
The local stock market is expected to bounce back this shortened trading week after taking heavy losses last week.
Business
fbtw
Government borrowings surge to P291 billion

Government borrowings surge to P291 billion

By Aubrey Rose Inosante | 10 hours ago
The Marcos administration’s gross borrowings jumped by more than 75 percent in July from the previous year, driven by...
Business
fbtw
DOE plans to restart coal capacity buildup

DOE plans to restart coal capacity buildup

By Brix Lelis | 10 hours ago
The Department of Energy (DOE) is seeking to fast-track up to 5,000 megawatts of new coal-fired capacity to avert blackouts...
Business
fbtw
ALI reinforces sustainability drive

ALI reinforces sustainability drive

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) continues to advance its sustainability performance after being named among TIME’s...
Business
fbtw
Budget airlines to boost seat capacity in Q4

Budget airlines to boost seat capacity in Q4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The country’s budget carriers are increasing seat capacity by up to 10 percent to end the year, as they look to salvage...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with