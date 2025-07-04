^

Business

Another fuel price rollback expected, but looming US tariff poses risk — DOE

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 11:55am
Another fuel price rollback expected, but looming US tariff poses risk â€” DOE
Motorists queue at a gasoline station in Quezon City on July 7, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are expected to slash pump prices again by roughly P1 per liter next week, the Department of Energy (DOE) said, marking a second week of rollbacks. 

This anticipated rollback reflects easing tensions in the global market as the ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to hold, calming earlier fears of disruptions in major shipping lanes in the Middle East.

Rino Abad, director of the DOE's Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB), said in an interview with dzMM that fuel prices are expected to go down based on the past four trading days.

Gasoline may be reduced by more than P1 per liter, while diesel could drop by up to P0.50 per liter. Kerosene prices, on the other hand, may fall by as much as P0.80 per liter.

Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas shared similar projections, estimating a rollback of P0.80 to P1 per liter for gasoline and P0.20 to P0.40 per liter for diesel.

“Prices fell this week as the risk premium built into crude oil and refined fuel products gradually unwinds due to easing of tensions in the Middle East” he said. 

Abad attributed the anticipated fuel price rollback to two developments: the sustained ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and OPEC+’s planned production increase of 411,000 oil barrels per day in July, which is expected to improve global supply. 

Some worry, however, that the rollback in prices might be short-lived.

Abad said the United States is expected to reimpose the 17% reciprocal tariff on Philippine exports on July 9, ending the 90-day suspension that temporarily cut the rate to 10% to allow for trade talks. 

The higher tariff would make Philippine goods more expensive for American consumers, unless an extension is negotiated.

“Ibig sabihin mataas ho ‘yung tsansa na pababa ang price pero baka itong tariff, baka lang bumaliktad,” Abad said. (That means there's a strong chance that prices will go down, but because of the tariff, it might just reverse.)

Fuel prices surged last week, with gasoline rising by P3.50 per liter, diesel by P5.20 and kerosene by P4.80. Even with this week’s P2 rollback and a possible P1 cut next week, the total reduction would still fall short of fully offsetting the previous hikes.

As of July 1, the net increase in fuel prices stands at P9 per liter for gasoline, P10.05 for diesel and P1.85 for kerosene.

 

DOE

FUEL PRICES

FUEL ROLLBACK

OIL PRICE WATCH

US TARIFFS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fil-Am friendship?

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
It’s Philippine-American Friendship Day today. It used to be a working holiday during the first Marcos era. But Cory Aquino removed it from the list of national holidays in 1987.
Business
fbtw
Philippines falls $26 short of World Bank 'upper middle income' upgrade

Philippines falls $26 short of World Bank 'upper middle income' upgrade

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Philippines recorded a GNI per capita of $4,470 in 2024 — just $26 short of the $4,496 threshold required to enter...
Business
fbtw
Two more BSP rate cuts possible in H2

Two more BSP rate cuts possible in H2

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
 The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas  signaled the possibility of more interest rate cuts this year, citing easing inflation...
Business
fbtw

Pinoys cutting back on non-essential spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
Filipinos are expected to adjust their spending habits by cutting back on the non-essentials in the second half amid lingering concerns about inflationary pressures.
Business
fbtw
Aboitiz, Lopez groups shortlisted to bid for Laguna hydropower plant

Aboitiz, Lopez groups shortlisted to bid for Laguna hydropower plant

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
The consortia led by the Aboitiz Group and the Lopezes remain the only two contenders in a high-stakes battle for the control...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From Hong Kong hustle to homegrown honor: MVP&rsquo;s ode to the OFW spirit

From Hong Kong hustle to homegrown honor: MVP’s ode to the OFW spirit

13 hours ago
(PLDT chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan was bestowed the Gintong Alon Leadership Award by the Philippine Association of Hong Kong...
Business
fbtw
PSEi gains steam ahead of June inflation report

PSEi gains steam ahead of June inflation report

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The local stock market gathered steam ahead of the scheduled release today of the country’s June inflation report....
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt level nears P17 trillion mark

Philippines debt level nears P17 trillion mark

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The country’s outstanding debt reached a new high and inched closer to P17 trillion as of May following the issuance...
Business
fbtw
Meralco sees flat sales growth in H1

Meralco sees flat sales growth in H1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
Power giant Manila Electric Co.  sees its energy sales in the first half remaining relatively flat from last year due...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with