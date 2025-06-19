PAGCOR unveils portal to check legitimacy of e-games providers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has introduced a portal that will allow the public to verify the legitimacy of online gaming providers amid rising fraudulent sites.

In a statement, PAGCOR said it has launched its PAGCOR Guarantee website to crack down on illegal e-games and boost player protection.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the new website would help players easily identify and verify whether a certain e-gaming site is duly licensed before they play and pay.

He added the initiative aims to provide a transparent and reliable reference for players and stakeholders amid the proliferation of fraudulent e-gaming sites.

“By providing the public with a quick and accessible way to check a site’s legitimacy, we are empowering them to make informed decisions and avoid falling victim to fraudsters and scammers,” Tengco said.

The PAGCOR Guarantee site features a regularly updated list of licensed e-gaming platforms under the agency’s oversight.

Players can also directly enter the gaming sites through the page.

PAGCOR urged the public to verify whether or not the gaming platforms they are using are legitimate before engaging in any online gaming activity.

Recently, the gaming agency noted a rising number of complaints against gaming sites that do not pay the winnings of players.

“Illegal online gaming sites not only endanger players but also erode public trust and deprive the government of vital revenues,” Tengco said.

For the first time, the e-games sector has overtaken licensed casinos in terms of earnings with the gross gaming revenue of the local gambling industry hitting a record P104 billion in the first quarter.

E-gaming is now the top revenue driver as the e-games and e-bingo segments contributed P51.39 billion or 49.36 percent share.