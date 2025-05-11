^

Business

Semirara targets DENR nod on Acacia mine this year

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
May 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Semirara targets DENR nod on Acacia mine this year
SMPC president, COO and chief sustainability officer Maria Cristina Gotianun told stockholders yesterday that the company expects to receive the environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for the mining site “within the second half of 2025.”
twitter.com / DENROfficial

MANILA, Philippines —  Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) aims to secure environmental clearance for its Acacia mine in Antique later this year, paving the way for a P291-billion coal expansion project.

SMPC president, COO and chief sustainability officer Maria Cristina Gotianun told stockholders yesterday that the company expects to receive the environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for the mining site “within the second half of 2025.”

Issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the ECC certifies that the project has undergone review and complies with applicable environmental laws and regulations.

The certification will enable SMPC to advance development and start mining activities at the Acacia pit, which holds about 80 million metric tons of coal reserves.

“Exploration and pre-stripping activities are currently underway (at the Acacia pit), with production targeted to begin within 2026,” Gotianun said.

The operation of the Acacia pit is part of SMPC’s planned multibillion-peso coal mine complex project, which received approval from the Department of Energy (DOE) late last year.

The new site is expected to sustain the company’s coal operations for an additional four years, as its existing Narra pit nears depletion.

Aside from the DENR certification, SMPC is also awaiting DOE approval for the amendment of its coal operating contract, which is set to expire in 2027.

The contract grants the company the exclusive right to explore, develop and conduct coal-mining operations on Semirara Island in Antique.

“We hope to obtain this within the year,” SMPC chairman and CEO Isidro Consunji said.

In his message to SMPC stakeholders, Consunji said the company remains focused on “navigating market pressures while exploring growth opportunities.”

“We remain confident that our strategic initiatives will drive greater value creation and sustained growth for years to come,” he said.

As the leading domestic coal producer, SMPC supplies affordable fuel to power plants, cement factories and industrial facilities across the Philippines. It also exports coal to China, South Korea, Brunei and other nearby markets.

DENR

SMPC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The need to rebrand retirement

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
There was a time when turning 50 at work meant receiving a well-rehearsed speech, a gold watch and a polite nudge out the door.
Business
fbtw
LT Group infusing P3.5 billion into real estate units

LT Group infusing P3.5 billion into real estate units

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
LT Group Inc. of taipan Lucio Tan is injecting P3.5 billion in fresh capital into its real estate subsidiaries to support...
Business
fbtw
US and China prepare for trade talks as Trump floats tariff cut

US and China prepare for trade talks as Trump floats tariff cut

11 hours ago
Senior US and Chinese officials are in Switzerland this weekend for talks aimed at de-escalating a burgeoning trade war sparked...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water net income climbs to P3.56 billion in Q1

Manila Water net income climbs to P3.56 billion in Q1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Razon-led Manila Water Co. Inc. earned 14 percent more in the first quarter to over P3.5 billion, driven by higher tariff...
Business
fbtw

Nitpicking

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In the wake of a tragic incident, it’s natural for the public to demand answers and to demand them fast.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UnionBank, ATRAM Group finalize trust units&rsquo; merger

UnionBank, ATRAM Group finalize trust units’ merger

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 43 minutes ago
Union Bank of the Philippines has officially sealed a strategic partnership with the ATRAM Group, culminating in a merger...
Business
fbtw
SMC unit pursuing P89 billion hydropower projects

SMC unit pursuing P89 billion hydropower projects

By Brix Lelis | 43 minutes ago
The power arm of tycoon Ramon Ang-led San Miguel Corp. is spending close to P89 billion to build two massive pumped storage...
Business
fbtw

RCBC income climbs to P2.4 billion in 3 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 43 minutes ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. saw its net income rise by 10 percent to P2.43 billion in the first quarter of 2025, driven by robust loan growth, higher interest income and expanding digital services.
Business
fbtw

Where the wedding ring should be

By Francis J. Kong | 43 minutes ago
Here’s an old story credited to anonymity.
Business
fbtw
Government urged to exclude sugar from ACAFTA negotiations

Government urged to exclude sugar from ACAFTA negotiations

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 43 minutes ago
Industry groups have urged the government to exclude sugar from the ongoing negotiations for a prospective free trade agreement...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with