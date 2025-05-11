Semirara targets DENR nod on Acacia mine this year

SMPC president, COO and chief sustainability officer Maria Cristina Gotianun told stockholders yesterday that the company expects to receive the environmental compliance certificate (ECC) for the mining site “within the second half of 2025.”

MANILA, Philippines — Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) aims to secure environmental clearance for its Acacia mine in Antique later this year, paving the way for a P291-billion coal expansion project.

Issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the ECC certifies that the project has undergone review and complies with applicable environmental laws and regulations.

The certification will enable SMPC to advance development and start mining activities at the Acacia pit, which holds about 80 million metric tons of coal reserves.

“Exploration and pre-stripping activities are currently underway (at the Acacia pit), with production targeted to begin within 2026,” Gotianun said.

The operation of the Acacia pit is part of SMPC’s planned multibillion-peso coal mine complex project, which received approval from the Department of Energy (DOE) late last year.

The new site is expected to sustain the company’s coal operations for an additional four years, as its existing Narra pit nears depletion.

Aside from the DENR certification, SMPC is also awaiting DOE approval for the amendment of its coal operating contract, which is set to expire in 2027.

The contract grants the company the exclusive right to explore, develop and conduct coal-mining operations on Semirara Island in Antique.

“We hope to obtain this within the year,” SMPC chairman and CEO Isidro Consunji said.

In his message to SMPC stakeholders, Consunji said the company remains focused on “navigating market pressures while exploring growth opportunities.”

“We remain confident that our strategic initiatives will drive greater value creation and sustained growth for years to come,” he said.

As the leading domestic coal producer, SMPC supplies affordable fuel to power plants, cement factories and industrial facilities across the Philippines. It also exports coal to China, South Korea, Brunei and other nearby markets.