^

Business

Internet provider InfiniVAN gears up for IPO

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 17, 2025 | 12:00am
Internet provider InfiniVAN gears up for IPO
BDO Capital & Investment Corp. president Eduardo Francisco said InfiniVAN is looking to raise between P2 billion and P3 billion from a planned initial public offering (IPO).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Internet service provider InfiniVAN Inc. is setting its sights on becoming a publicly listed company to speed up its growth.

BDO Capital & Investment Corp. president Eduardo Francisco said InfiniVAN is looking to raise between P2 billion and P3 billion from a planned initial public offering (IPO).

“We’re trying to do an IPO. We’re not sure if we can do it this year or next year,” Francisco said.

“But at the way it’s going, we’re looking at the end of this year and then backup is early next year,” he said.

InfiniVAN is a Japan-affiliated digital solutions and telecommunications firm in the Philippines.

The company is an internet service provider specializing in high-grade fiber optic internet.

By catering to the unique needs of enterprises and industries, it aims to empower businesses through reliable and innovative connectivity solutions.

“They have a good business model and there’s still more money to be made,” Francisco said.

“Sometimes if you’re a corporate, you have a priority broadband provider and then you have a backup. So in that case, they are a very good backup. In some cases for some smaller companies, they are the primary (provider),” he said.

InfiniVAN recently partnered with the Cebu City government for the development of a  fiber loop infrastructure which will deliver high-speed internet connectivity across public institutions and key areas of Cebu City.

For this year, the Philippine Stock Exchange is looking at a total of six IPOs, double from last year’s three.

The IPO of Top Line Business Development Corp., which was supposed to be the fourth and last IPO for 2024, is slated to be the first this year, with the company planning to list on April 8.

INTERNET
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SMC removes 93K tons of waste from Para&ntilde;aque rivers

SMC removes 93K tons of waste from Parañaque rivers

1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. “Better Rivers PH” initiative has removed 93,000 tons of silt and waste from Parañaque...
Business
fbtw
First Lady cites Filipino-Chinese community&rsquo;s contribution to Philippines trade, cultural growth

First Lady cites Filipino-Chinese community’s contribution to Philippines trade, cultural growth

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
First Lady Liza Marcos expressed her gratitude to the Filipino-Chinese community for their significant contribution to the...
Business
fbtw
Security Bank grants P3.5 billion loan to ICCP Group

Security Bank grants P3.5 billion loan to ICCP Group

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Security Bank Corp. has granted a P3.5-billion loan facility to support the expansion plans of Science Park of the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw

Some thoughts on public speaking

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
“Something feels off about this guy,” I thought as I listened to the speaker/trainer.
Business
fbtw
PSA to conduct survey on sugar consumption

PSA to conduct survey on sugar consumption

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority will conduct a survey that seeks to have a better picture of the country’s sugar...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maynilad eyes IPO in next 2 quarters

Maynilad eyes IPO in next 2 quarters

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Maynilad Water Services Inc. sees the next two quarters of the year as crucial in undertaking its planned P49-billion...
Business
fbtw
Government pays record P2 trillion debt last year

Government pays record P2 trillion debt last year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 35 minutes ago
The country’s debt service hit a record P2 trillion last year, largely on principal payments, as the government moved...
Business
fbtw
BOC, Rubio bag award for driving investments

BOC, Rubio bag award for driving investments

35 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio received the Gawad Bayanihan sa Pamumuhunan award for creating...
Business
fbtw
Meralco sees higher power sales this year

Meralco sees higher power sales this year

By Brix Lelis | 35 minutes ago
Power giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) still expects modest growth in energy sales this year despite the absence of the...
Business
fbtw

US exceptionalism falters as markets tumble

By Wilson Sy | 35 minutes ago
US equities tumbled last week as recession fears and tariff tensions triggered a broad market sell-off.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with