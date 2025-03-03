^

Business

MGen seen topping 1,500-megawatts renewable energygoal

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
March 3, 2025 | 12:00am
MGen, the power generation arm of Manila Electric Co., initially planned to scale up its renewable energy (RE) capacity to 1,500 megawatts (MW) by 2030.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), chaired by tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, is on track to surpass its clean energy capacity target ahead of schedule, driven by a robust project pipeline.

MGen, the power generation arm of Manila Electric Co., initially planned to scale up its renewable energy (RE) capacity to 1,500 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

But MGen president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio is optimistic about the company’s growth prospects in the green energy space, suggesting an upward revision in their targets.

“So we’re setting a new target,” Rubio said, although he declined to provide further details for now.

MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), which manages MGen’s RE investments, had a net sellable capacity of 344.5 MW as of February this year, according to company data.

This capacity is set to see a significant increase with the scheduled completion of the first phase of the $4-billion MTerra Solar project in Central Luzon in the first quarter of 2026.

Straddling the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, MTerra Solar is expected to become the largest integrated solar and battery storage facility upon full completion in 2027.

The Meralco Group took over the project in 2023 after acquiring a controlling stake in SP New Energy Corp., founded by businessman Leandro Leviste, through MGreen.

Aside from RE, MGen is also focused on building up its baseload portfolio both here in the Philippines and abroad.

Last January, MGen unit PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd. (PLP) secured the right to build, own and operate a 600-MW gas plant in Singapore, with commercial operations targeted by 2029.

The project will provide an additional capacity to PLP’s portfolio, which consists of an existing 830-MW combined cycle gas turbine and a 100-MW fast-start capacity set to begin operation as early as April.

In the Philippines, MGen recently sealed its $3.3-billion liquefied natural gas deal with power giants Aboitiz Power Corp. of the Aboitiz Group and San Miguel Global Power of tycoon Ramon Ang.

“The successful expansion of our conventional and renewable portfolios, alongside major acquisitions and strategic partnerships, strengthens our position as a leader in the power generation industry,” Rubio said.

In 2024, MGen delivered 15,296 gigawatt-hours of power from its diversified portfolio in the Philippines and Singapore, marking a seven-percent increase year-on-year.

Veteran exec tapped to head MPTC

Veteran exec tapped to head MPTC

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Expressway operator Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has appointed a seasoned executive as its new head to carry on the responsibility...
Business
Price and the story it tells

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Question: Why are balloon prices up? Answer: Inflation.
Business
Caught in the crossfire

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In April of last year, the Supreme Court upheld the arbitral ruling that ordered CJH Development Corp. to vacate a portion of the John Hay Special Economic Zone it leased from the Bases Conversion Development Authority...
Business
Benguet town brewing into leading source of premium Arabica coffee

Benguet town brewing into leading source of premium Arabica coffee

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The hinterland Benguet town of Bakun is brewing its way into becoming one of the country’s leading sources of high-grade...
Business
Philippines still open to joint exploration with China if legal terms met

Philippines still open to joint exploration with China if legal terms met

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Despite rising maritime tensions with China, the Philippines is keeping the door open for possible joint oil and gas exploration...
Business
SM bankrolls P7 billion to expand retail business

SM bankrolls P7 billion to expand retail business

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), the investment holding company of the Sy family, is pouring in as much as P7 billion this year...
Business
Government eyes Manila port for cruise tourism

Government eyes Manila port for cruise tourism

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
As the government embarks on a P4-billion effort to build cruise terminals, it is eyeing to locate the largest one in Manila...
Business
D&L earmarks P1 billion for capex in 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
D&L Industries Inc., the country’s leading specialty food ingredients and oleochemicals producer, is set to spend around P1 billion for capital expenditures this year, primarily to support minor expansions...
Business
First Gen building solar facility for Cebu&rsquo;s Oakridge Business Park

First Gen building solar facility for Cebu’s Oakridge Business Park

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. is putting up a rooftop solar facility to energize Oakridge Business Park, a four-hectare mixed-use...
Business
Trump’s latest tariff threats rattle markets

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Last week, the Nasdaq Composite plunged by nearly 10 percent from recent highs, validating the bearish warning from hedge fund titan Steven Cohen which we highlighted in our article last week. Cohen’s prescient...
Business
