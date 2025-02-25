^

Business

‘Smoke-free products can save the lives of hardened smokers’

The Philippine Star
February 25, 2025 | 12:00am
â€˜Smoke-free products can save the lives of hardened smokersâ€™
Stock image of a cigarette
Pixabay / lindsayfox

MANILA, Philippines — Smoke-free products such as vapes and heated tobacco products that deliver nicotine without burning tobacco can save the lives of millions of hardened smokers who are unable to quit smoking, according to a distinguished Israeli cardiologist.

“Quitting smoking is very difficult because tobacco contains nicotine, which is highly addictive. But it’s not nicotine that causes the serious health effects of tobacco use. It’s the thousands of chemicals produced by the burning of tobacco that make smoking so deadly,” said Reuven Zimlichman, director of The Brunner Cardiovascular Research Institute at Tel-Aviv University in Israel.

Zimlichman traveled to the country to serve as a resource speaker at the 46th Philippine Neurological Association (PNA) Annual Convention held late last year at the Conrad Manila in Pasay City.

According to Zimlichman, almost half (49 percent) of smokers diagnosed with coronary artery disease (narrowing or blockage of the arteries that supply blood to the heart) continue to smoke, 57 percent of smokers continue to smoke after a stroke, and 72 percent of smokers diagnosed with peripheral artery disease (narrowing of the arteries that supply blood to the arms and legs) continue to smoke.

“Nicotine is addictive, but it doesn’t harm the body. It’s not carcinogenic, and it doesn’t cause heart disease or blood vessel disease. If there is an alternative way to satisfy the nicotine craving of smokers without burning tobacco, this is clearly an option worth considering,” Zimlichman said.

Reuven Zimlichman

Zimlichman believes that heated tobacco products and vapes, which are forms of tobacco harm reduction, are technological innovations that have the potential to save millions of lives. Tobacco harm reduction is a public health strategy that aims to provide less harmful alternatives to people who do not want to quit smoking by themselves or with currently approved methods.

Heated tobacco products are lithium battery-powered devices that heat the tobacco just enough to release a nicotine-containing tobacco aerosol but without burning the tobacco. Because tobacco is heated and not burned, there is no smoke, and the levels of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals in the generated aerosols can be significantly reduced compared to cigarette smoke.

“Heated tobacco products offer the best chance for hardened smokers to quit smoking,” Zimlichman said.

Vapes or e-cigarettes are lithium battery-powered devices that heat a liquid (called an e-liquid) that typically contains nicotine, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and flavorings. The e-cigarette converts the e-liquid into a mist or vapor that the user inhales. This is why using an e-cigarette is known as vaping. E-cigarettes do not burn tobacco and do not produce tar or carbon monoxide, two of the most damaging elements in tobacco smoke.

He cited the results of a 2021 South Korea study, which showed that switching to smoke-free products was associated with 23 percent less risk of cardiovascular disease among both recent and long-term switchers. The reduction in cardiovascular disease risk among switchers was mostly attributed to heated tobacco products.

SMOKER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

2 days ago
US President Donald Trump signed a memo Friday calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and...
Business
fbtw
PPA readies P800 million Pasig River ferry upgrade

PPA readies P800 million Pasig River ferry upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Commuters could get another mode of transport when traveling around Metro Manila, as the Philippine Ports Authority pushes...
Business
fbtw

Health care blues

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Do the poor get sick more often than the rich? Do the poor require hospital care more often than the rich? Malnourished and living in packed neighborhoods with pretty bad sanitary conditions, the poor are more likely...
Business
fbtw
Subic sees more business, jobs with CREATE MORE Act

Subic sees more business, jobs with CREATE MORE Act

By E.H. Edejer | 1 day ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority expects to generate more investments and employment in this free port following the signing...
Business
fbtw

Dollar subdued due to slowing US economy

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Prior to Trump taking office, many economists predicted that his economic policies would fuel the dollar’s strong run. Instead, the currency has weakened due to growing immunity to Trump’s tariff threats,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SM Prime bares P100-billion investment plan for 2025

SM Prime bares P100-billion investment plan for 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 52 minutes ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc. is embarking on a P100-billion investment plan this year to continue expansion across its diversified...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific Water starts construction of P5.5 billion desalination plant

Metro Pacific Water starts construction of P5.5 billion desalination plant

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 52 minutes ago
Metro Pacific Water has started the construction of its P5.5-billion desalination facility in Metro Iloilo, the largest of...
Business
fbtw
Illicit cigarettes worth P2.1 billion to go up in smoke

Illicit cigarettes worth P2.1 billion to go up in smoke

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 52 minutes ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is set to carry out the nationwide destruction of P2.1 billion worth of illicit cigarettes...
Business
fbtw

Promoting Philippine capital market through taxation

By Jose Bernard Basallaje | 52 minutes ago
In a bid to boost the country’s capital markets, Congress approved the bicameral conference report on the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act bill.
Business
fbtw
Meralco earnings at all-time high

Meralco earnings at all-time high

By Brix Lelis | 52 minutes ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan’s Manila Electric Co. surpassed its targets last year, achieving historic all-time high...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with