Motolite cranks up sustainability drive

The Philippine Star
January 31, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Motolite, the country’s leading brand in battery technology and product innovation, shifted its sustainability drive to a higher gear as it started deploying to key outlets eco-friendly e-bikes for the delivery of batteries to customers.

These e-bikes will now be part of the delivery fleet of Motolite Express Hatid (MEH) hubs and will be used by well-trained technicians in providing services to motorists.

The deployment of e-bikes started last year, with the MEH Maceda Hub and Cebu Hub receiving the initial batches of three units each. The MEH hubs in Mindanao Avenue, Las Piñas, Mandaluyong, Katipunan and Pasong Tamo are also included in the project’s pilot phase.

The deployment of e-bikes for delivery is part of Motolite’s heightened sustainability campaign, which also includes programs for the recovery and recycling of used lead acid batteries (ULAB) and the mounting of solar panels on the rooftops of its retail, warehousing and production facilities.

Motolite’s battery production plants in Bulacan alone have an installed photovoltaic system capacity of 7,472 kWp, cutting its carbon footprint by 2,346 tons of CO2.

Both the solar panels and e-bikes are being supplied by Greener Solar Power and Electric Motor Inc. (GEMI), a rising player in the country’s green energy sector.

Motolite’s ULAB recovery and recycling program, meanwhile, significantly reduced its dependence on fresh plastic resins and newly mined lead for its battery production.

“We are looking for every opportunity to contribute to the global effort to limit climate change. We are the only battery brand that takes its sustainability drive seriously, from manufacturing to retail and delivery,” said Richard Chan, Motolite VP for sales and marketing.

MOTOLITE
