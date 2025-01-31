^

Security Bank eyes stronger profitability

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
January 31, 2025 | 12:00am
Security Bank eyes stronger profitability

MANILA, Philippines —   Security Bank Corp. aims to sustain its profitability this year, targeting a return on equity (ROE) of around 10 percent for 2025, while continuing to expand its physical and digital presence.

“It’s not going to be a straight line, but obviously, the intent of the bank is to continue manifesting better profitability,” Security bank chief financial officer Eduardo Olbes said.

“As of the third quarter, we are better than where we were from the start of 2024, and we see even further improvement in terms of ROEs.”

Security Bank president and CEO Sanjiv Vohra said the bank is committed to its “Better Banking” promise, prioritizing customer-centric solutions and employee empowerment.

“In line with our vision for 2025, we’ll continue to execute on our goal to be the most customer-centric bank in the Philippines, leveraging our technology to provide customized solutions,” Vohra said.

To enhance its digital banking services, Security Bank will launch two new mobile banking apps – one for corporations and another for micro, small and medium enterprises – in the first half of 2025.

Additionally, the bank plans to introduce a wealth management module to its mobile banking platform by late 2025 or early 2026.

