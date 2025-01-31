^

Business

PPA profit surges to P7.4 billion in 2024

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 31, 2025 | 12:00am
PPA profit surges to P7.4 billion in 2024
Based on its financial report, the PPA said its net income grew by more than a fourth to P7.4 billion in 2024, from P5.88 billion in 2023, as revenue expanded at a pace faster than expenses.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) hiked its profit by 26 percent to breach the P7-billion mark anew, arming it with enough resources to increase dividends to the government.

Based on its financial report, the PPA said its net income grew by more than a fourth to P7.4 billion in 2024, from P5.88 billion in 2023, as revenue expanded at a pace faster than expenses.

Revenue, including gains, spiked by eight percent to P27.53 billion, while expenses increased by six percent to P17.66 billion.

PPA general manager Jay Santiago said he is more than certain now that his agency would turn in to the Bureau of the Treasury its highest dividends in history. The PPA has a history of remitting over half of its net income to the Treasury. In 2023, it remitted P5.06 billion, which was 86 percent of its profit.

“There is no mandated dividend percentage (this year) except for the minimum 50 percent of the net income, but I think we will exceed our 2023 dividends,” Santiago told The STAR.

Between 2016 and 2023, the regulator of local ports has remitted P30.97 billion to the Treasury in line with its mandate as a state-run firm.

This has made the PPA one of the most reliable government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) in terms of dividends, joining the league of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Under Republic Act 7656, or the Dividends Law, GOCCs are mandated to remit at least half of their annual profit to the government. Dividends are listed as non-tax revenues, which are used to fund priority programs on infrastructure and livelihood.

For the PPA, raising its revenue and profit also means that it has sufficient capital to explore new projects and complete existing ones. One of the PPA’s biggest projects this year is the completion of the P620.64 million dedicated terminal for cruise vessels in Siargao.

The PPA recorded its highest revenue in history in 2024, thanks to the continued recovery of the logistics industry, lifted by a 17 percent spike in wharfage dues on increased exports and imports.

Further, the agency monetized some of its high-value assets by turning over their operations and maintenance to the private sector like the P10.53 billion concession awarded to the International Container Terminal Services Inc. for the upgrade of the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex.

JAY SANTIAGO

PPA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why is Philippine inflation still high? NEDA explains

Why is Philippine inflation still high? NEDA explains

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
As a result, many Filipinos continue to question: why is inflation so aggressive? The National Economic Development Authority...
Business
fbtw
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 mn to settle account ban lawsuit

Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 mn to settle account ban lawsuit

16 hours ago
Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit he filed claiming he was wrongfully censored...
Business
fbtw
Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

2 days ago
The European bottling unit of Coca-Cola said Monday that it had ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite and other beverages...
Business
fbtw
The price of malnutrition: Philippines loses P496 billion each year

The price of malnutrition: Philippines loses P496 billion each year

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
The Philippines loses around P1.36 billion daily due to malnutrition, significantly impairing the growth of Filipino children,...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets track Wall St bounce as Fed decision looms

Asian markets track Wall St bounce as Fed decision looms

1 day ago
Asian markets rose in holiday-thinned trade Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, where tech titans led by Nvidia recovered...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

ASEAN unity

By Marianne V. Go | 1 hour ago
Malaysia’s House of Representatives Speaker Johari Abdul, is calling for more unity and cooperation among the 11-member nations/states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN, which comprises...
Business
fbtw
SRA defers import clearance fee on sugar alternatives

SRA defers import clearance fee on sugar alternatives

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration has deferred the imposition of clearance fee on imported sugar alternatives after certain...
Business
fbtw

New Cold War

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
We closed down US military bases here following the EDSA People Power Revolution after the Senate voted against the proposal of then president Corazon Aquino to renew the bases agreement.
Business
fbtw
ALI hiking rates on Seda, Lagen

ALI hiking rates on Seda, Lagen

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. is poised to increase rates for some of its hospitality properties that are currently undergoing...
Business
fbtw
Philippines importing thousands of goats, sheep

Philippines importing thousands of goats, sheep

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture will be importing over 1,500 goats and at least 4,300 sheep to upgrade the domestic herd and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with