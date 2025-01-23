^

Temporary ban on bird imports from South Dakota imposed due to bird flu outbreak

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 5:17pm
Chickens are pictured at a poultry farm in Tepatitlan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on June 6, 2024. The World Health Organization said on June 6, 2024, it was awaiting full genetic sequence data after a man died of bird flu in Mexico in the first confirmed human infection with the H5N2 strain. The source of exposure to the virus was unknown, the WHO said, although cases of H5N2 have been reported in poultry in Mexico
AFP / Ulises Ruiz

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is once again banning poultry imports from South Dakota, United States, following a bird flu outbreak, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced Thursday, January 23.

This comes five months after the country lifted its last import ban. The DA said the temporary restriction was prompted by reports of H5N1 avian influenza among domestic birds in South Dakota, confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.

The DA issued Memorandum Order No. 4, stating that domestic and Under Memorandum Order No. 4, the ban covers all domestic and wild birds, as well as their byproducts, including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen.

H5N1 is a subtype of the Influenza A virus that spreads among birds. Unlike other strains, such as H7N6, it has a higher transmission rate.

While human infections are rare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that exposure to bird flu may cause fever, eye irritation, cough, sore throat and body aches.

The DA cited a 2016 agreement between US and Philippine veterinary authorities, which only enforces a state-wide ban if at least three counties in a state report Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) confirmed that South Dakota has met this threshold.

As part of the emergency measures, the DA has halted the processing and evaluation of import clearances for affected poultry products.

However, shipments already in transit, loaded and accepted at Philippine ports before the order takes effect — provided they were slaughtered or produced before November 13, 2024 — will be exempted.

The DA has also ordered veterinary quarantine officers to intercept and confiscate shipments of banned poultry products at all major ports of entry.

"Stoppage and confiscation of all shipments of the above-stated commodities into the country by all Veterinary Quarantine Officers/Inspectors at all major ports of entry," the DA added.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the measure aims to prevent local poultry farms from being affected by the virus and protect the country's multi-billion-peso poultry industry.

The last import ban from South Dakota was made on Nov. 23, 2023. It was lifted on Aug. 27, 2024.

