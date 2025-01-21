^

Business

P30 billion released for pension of military, uniformed personnel

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 2:24pm
Graduation of Coast Guard Non-Officers' Course (CGNOC) Class 106-2023 “Lahi Mandala" on May 27, 2024
Released / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) approved the release of P30.409 billion for the pension of military and uniformed personnel (MUP) for the first quarter of 2025. 

In a statement on Tuesday, January 21, the DBM said the funds will be rechargeable against the Pension and Gratuity Fund of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA). 

“Matapos makumpleto ang mga kailangang dokumento, pinirmahan po natin ang pagpapalabas ng budget sa mga concerned agencies," DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a statement. 

(After all of the needed documents are completed, we signed the release of the budget for the concerned agencies.) 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ General Headquarters-Proper and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office is set to receive P16.75 billion under the Department of National Defense, according to the DBM. 

Agencies under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will receive P13.297 billion. These DILG-attached agencies include the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and National Police Commission.

The Department of Transportation’s Philippine Coast Guard will also receive P350.68 million, which will cover the pension of 2,836 personnel. 

There are also 34 pensioners under the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority, who are set to receive a pension of P8.530 million. 

“The releases are based on the actual pension payroll submitted by the above-mentioned MUP agencies as of December 31, 2024,” the DBM said. 

“For many MUP retirees and their families, pensions are a lifeline that ensure their daily needs are met, katulad po ng pambili ng gamot o pagkain. Naiintindihan po natin, lalo na po ni Pangulong [Bongbong Marcos], kung gaano kahalaga na matanggap po ng ating mga pensioner ang benepisyo nila,” the DBM Secretary said. 

(For many MUP retirees and their  families, pensions are a lifeline that ensure their daily needs are met, like money to buy medicine or food. We understand that, especially President Bongbong Marcos, how important it is for pensioners to receive their benefit.)

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT
