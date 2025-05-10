^

Business

ACEN gets fresh P3 billion loan to fund global projects

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
May 10, 2025 | 12:00am
ACEN gets fresh P3 billion loan to fund global projects
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, the listed energy arm of the Ayala Group said its subsidiary ACEN International Inc. has finalized the signing of a term loan facility with ING.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led ACEN Corp. has sealed a €50-million (about P3.1 billion) credit facility with ING Bank N.V. Manila Branch to reinforce its international expansion.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, the listed energy arm of the Ayala Group said its subsidiary ACEN International Inc. has finalized the signing of a term loan facility with ING.

The financing would be used to finance existing and upcoming renewable power projects and for other general corporate purposes, ACEN said.

Further details were not immediately made available.

The transaction came weeks after ACEN Australia secured P27 billion (around 750 million Australian dollars) in debt financing from a consortium of global lenders to fund its green energy projects.

In particular, the project financing will bankroll the construction of the company’s large-scale solar, battery and pumped hydro projects across Australia.

In a separate disclosure, ACEN said ACEN Australia’s three major projects in New South Wales have secured access rights to the Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ).

This grants the 920-megawatt Valley of the Winds, the 600-MW Birriwa Solar and the 1,200-MW-hour Birriwa battery storage projects the right to connect to the new CWO REZ transmission assets.

ACEN Australia managing director David Pollington said the access rights demonstrated the company’s ability to deliver high-value projects and contribute to the country’s energy resilience and security.

“This is a strong vote of confidence in ACEN Australia’s capability to realize the full value of these projects… and reinforces our long-term commitment to regional investment, job creation and responsible project development across New South Wales and beyond,” he added.

The international portfolio supported ACEN’s financial performance in the first quarter of this year despite softer contributions from the Philippine operations or the home market.

From January to March, net income declined by 28 percent to P1.95 billion from P2.7 billion on a yearly basis as revenues dropped by 21 percent to P7.8 billion from P9.9 billion.

Currently, ACEN has a global renewables portfolio of seven gigawatts spanning operational, under-construction and committed projects. By 2030, it wants to scale up its attributable renewables capacity to 20 GW.

ACEN CORP.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NAIA drop-off zone to run parallel to curbside after deadly crash

NAIA drop-off zone to run parallel to curbside after deadly crash

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport announced an updated drop-off zone layout following a deadly vehicular crash.
Business
fbtw
Notes on the beat: What went wrong with NAIA&rsquo;s bollards?

Notes on the beat: What went wrong with NAIA’s bollards?

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Bollards are supposed to prevent vehicles from crashing into pedestrians, but this was not the case in the recent car crash...
Business
fbtw
A Pope for our times

A Pope for our times

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The death of Pope Francis was expected given his frail health. But I still received the news with shock and sadness. He was...
Business
fbtw
Economic growth falls below target

Economic growth falls below target

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy expanded by 5.4 percent in the first quarter, below expectations, amid global uncertainties stemming...
Business
fbtw
OceanaGold earnings drop on lower gold output

OceanaGold earnings drop on lower gold output

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Australian-Canadian mining firm OceanaGold Philippines Inc.  earned almost 36 percent less in the first quarter as revenues...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manila Water net income climbs to P3.56 billion in Q1

Manila Water net income climbs to P3.56 billion in Q1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Razon-led Manila Water Co. Inc. earned 14 percent more in the first quarter to over P3.5 billion, driven by higher tariff...
Business
fbtw
DTI to push for PJEPA review

DTI to push for PJEPA review

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government will be pushing for the review of the Philippines’ bilateral free trade agreement with Japan later...
Business
fbtw
LT Group infusing P3.5 billion into real estate units

LT Group infusing P3.5 billion into real estate units

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
LT Group Inc. of taipan Lucio Tan is injecting P3.5 billion in fresh capital into its real estate subsidiaries to support...
Business
fbtw

The need to rebrand retirement

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
There was a time when turning 50 at work meant receiving a well-rehearsed speech, a gold watch and a polite nudge out the door.
Business
fbtw

Nitpicking

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
In the wake of a tragic incident, it’s natural for the public to demand answers and to demand them fast.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with