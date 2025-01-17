^

Business

MVP: How businesses must embrace millennials, Gen Zs for long-term success

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 12:49pm
MVP: How businesses must embrace millennials, Gen Zs for long-term success
Stock image of a conference room.
Image by Marcel from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — With millennials and Gen Zs gradually dominating the workforce, businesses must address the gap in generational values between them and older leaders to ensure effective management.

For PLDT Chair Manuel V. Pangilinan, it starts with a better understanding of what matters to these younger generations. 

At the 77th inaugural meeting of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) on Wednesday, January 15, the Filipino tycoon offered advice to business managers on how to navigate the evolving workforce.

“Now, Millennials and Gen Zs represent a new breed of wolves. They are disruptive. … They have been defined as digital nomads — mobile and digital,” he said. 

In PLDT and Smart, two of Pangilinan’s companies, millennials and Gen Zs make up 74% of the employee base. The remaining one-fourth are Gen X and Baby Boomers, many of whom are already in their mid-life or senior years.

While intergenerational gaps in management hierarchies are inevitable, Pangilinan said the “differences are wider” not just due to age but also to shifts in how the world operates. 

To millennials and Gen Zs, the world may sometimes seem “magical” and at other times “collapsing,” especially with the rapid advancements in technology like artificial intelligence (AI).

Often labeled as “disruptive,” “entitled” or “self-centered,” these younger generations are most likely misunderstood especially by their seniors, Pangilinan said. 

“I don’t know if that is fair. It’s quite possible that they’re misunderstood. To them, work isn’t about the paycheck. It’s about their story,” he added. 

These younger generations seek opportunities that allow them to grow and make sense of their work more meaningfully, rather than just a means to get by and overcome economic adversities.

RELATED: Filipino Gen Z workers pursue financial stability, social impact at work — study

“Despite the divide, I know that this new generation still craves challenges that stretch them, leaders who inspire them, teachers who mentor them, and workplaces where their jobs connect to something larger than their work,” Pangilinan said. 

The Filipino businessman emphasized that older generations have always faced the challenge of adapting to a younger generation. Today’s more senior leaders, like Gen X and Baby Boomers, also once found themselves in the shoes of millennials and Gen Zs. 

“[W]e need to understand them first, so we can manage them better. Our predecessors were similarly dismayed by us baby boomers — to them, we were hippies and activists — privileged kids who never had to go through the perils of war,” Pangilinan said. 

In sustaining a business, he explained that succession is crucial, as older generations won’t be here forever, and their wisdom may no longer be the most relevant in today's changing times.

“Succession is not merely about finding replacements and nurturing them for the future; it is about creating space for growth, about recognizing when our wisdom must give way to their energy, when our experience must make room for their ingenuity,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan also stressed that younger generations should be seen as allies, not enemies. With their knowledge and AI’s capabilities, businesses must learn to leverage both as tools to foster creativity and ingenuity, instead of fearing them.

“Leadership is not a chair to sit on forever — it is a torch to pass on,” he added.

 

Editor's Note: A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

GEN Z

MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES

MANNY V PANGILINAN

MILLENNIALS

MVP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Weak link in power sector

Weak link in power sector

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
Energy Secretary Popo Lotilla is very hopeful that 2025 will be a better year for the power sector.
Business
fbtw
US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

US securities regulator sues Musk over purchase of Twitter shares

2 days ago
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Elon Musk, arguing that his purchase of Twitter shares in 2022...
Business
fbtw
From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

From ban to buyout: What next for TikTok in the US?

2 days ago
TikTok faces an imminent shutdown in the United States after Congress passed a law last year forcing its Chinese owner ByteDance...
Business
fbtw
UAE firm commits $15 billion investment in RE sector

UAE firm commits $15 billion investment in RE sector

By Brix Lelis | 14 hours ago
Emirati state-owned firm Masdar is entering the Philippine renewable energy market with a committed investment of $15 billion...
Business
fbtw
LGUs&rsquo; national tax share rises to 35% next year &ndash; Recto

LGUs’ national tax share rises to 35% next year – Recto

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
Local government units would be getting 35 percent of the national taxes beginning next year as earmarking of the incremental...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tanduay eyes more markets overseas

Tanduay eyes more markets overseas

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
Lucio Tan–owned Philippine rum brand Tanduay is eyeing to expand its presence overseas with plans to enter several new...
Business
fbtw
Excess PDIC funds remitted to NG &lsquo;unrestricted&rsquo; &ndash; DOF

Excess PDIC funds remitted to NG ‘unrestricted’ – DOF

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
The Department of Finance clarified yesterday that the P107.23 billion remitted by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp....
Business
fbtw
PSE issues guidance on sustainability reporting

PSE issues guidance on sustainability reporting

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
To promote more transparent, credible and efficient capital market, the Philippine Stock Exchange has come out with a guidance...
Business
fbtw
Sunlight expands fleet with new turboprop

Sunlight expands fleet with new turboprop

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Boutique carrier Sunlight Air has purchased a new turboprop from French manufacturer ATR, as it prepares to expand its inter-island...
Business
fbtw
DBP raises P11 billion from bond offering

DBP raises P11 billion from bond offering

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Development Bank of the Philippines has successfully raised P11 billion through a dual bond offering to support the anticipated...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with