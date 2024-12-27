Ethnobotanical learning facility to rise in Clark

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is partnering with the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office III and the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) to establish a 10-hectare ethnobotanical learning facility in New Clark City in Tarlac.

In a statement, the BCDA said it recently signed memoranda of agreements (MOAs) with DA-RFO III and PSAU for the establishment of the Ayta Ethno Botanical Center (AEBC) in New Clark City, aimed at scaling up the capacities of local farmers and fisherfolk from the Aeta communities.

Under the MOAs, BCDA will allocate a 10-hectare land in New Clark City for the AEBC, while the PSAU will manage, supervise and monitor the learning facility’s activities through its extension and training program.

For its part, the DA Regional Field Office III has allocated P4.8 million for a training project in the enrichment of the agriculture, food, and non-food based indigenous practices of the Aetas at the AEBC.

The agreements were signed by BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang, DA regional Field Office III regional executive director Eduardo Lapuz and PSAU vice resident for Planning and Resource Generation Lyndon Solis.

Bingcang acknowledged the support of the DA on the project and assured the public that the funding allocated for AEBC would be efficiently used for the benefit of the indigenous communities. He also thanked the “brain powers” of the PSAU for their full commitment to provide knowledge and training for AEBC.

The BCDA official also cited the important role of those working in the agricultural sector saying that the government is putting high value on their contributions to nation-building.