^

Business

Over 11,600 corporations may face suspension by SEC

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Over 11,600 corporations may face suspension by SEC
This undated file photo shows a building of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessworld / SEC.GOV.PH

MANILA, Philippines — Over 11,600 corporations are in danger of being suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to failure to comply with reportorial requirements.

There are a total of 11,677 corporations that have failed to submit their annual financial statements (AFS) and general information sheets (GIS) for eight years, or from 2015 to 2022, based on SEC records as of end-October. 

The SEC said these firms are under evaluation for the possible suspension of their certificates of incorporation.

The commission explained that every corporation, domestic or foreign, doing business in the Philippines is required to submit AFS and GIS, among other reportorial requirements, annually and within such period as may be prescribed by the SEC under the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (RCC). 

The SEC has been granted power to suspend or revoke, after proper notice and hearing, the franchise or certificate of registration of corporations upon any of the grounds provided by law.

The commission said that one of the grounds for the suspension or revocation of the certificate of incorporation or registration of a corporation is failure to comply with the reportorial requirements, as provided under Section 177 of the RCC.

To avoid having their certificates of incorporation suspended, the SEC is urging the 11,677 corporations to avail themselves of the  Enhanced Compliance Incentive Plan (ECIP) before the year ends.

Deadline for ECIP applications was originally set on Nov. 30, but it has been extended by the SEC until the end of the year. 

The extension was given to provide corporations more time to settle the fees they have accumulated for the late and non-filing of their reportorial requirements over the years.

Through the ECIP, eligible corporations are given a chance to regain their good standing and pay penalties at significantly lower rates.

At the end of ECIP, the SEC said that non-compliant and suspended or revoked corporations would be subject to the updated scale of fines and penalties that the commission implemented last April through Memorandum Circular 6 Series of 2024.

The new rates are around 900 to 1,900 percent higher compared to the previous rates that had been in place for more than two decades.

The SEC said that the list of corporations with suspended certificates of incorporation would be finalized after ECIP ends.

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Steady 5.8% growth for Philippines seen in 2025

Steady 5.8% growth for Philippines seen in 2025

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Institute of International Finance expects the Philippine economy to grow by 5.8 percent next year, higher than the 4.6...
Business
fbtw

How we have fallen

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It’s so heartbreaking for our generation to see how we have fallen through the years.
Business
fbtw
Jollibee cooking up expansion in Vietnam, entry into Australia

Jollibee cooking up expansion in Vietnam, entry into Australia

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is accelerating the expansion of its flagship brand outside the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw
Elections to impact government spending in 2025

Elections to impact government spending in 2025

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Midterm elections next year can drag down government spending due to a scheduled mandatory ban on new expenditures, according...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to hold policy ra BSP likely to hold policy rate?

BSP likely to hold policy ra BSP likely to hold policy rate?

By Mariane V. Go | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas does not intend to increase its key policy rate, according to BSP Governor Eli Remolona, but...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

More foreign retailers seen entering Philippine malls

By Catherine Talavera | 51 minutes ago
More foreign retailers are projected to enter physical malls next year, mainly enticed by the country’s consumption-driven economy, according to a professional services and investment management company.
Business
fbtw

DoubleDragon on track to attain 2025 targets

By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
DoubleDragon Corp., the listed developer chaired by Edgar “Injap” Sia II, has set new goals for the company to conquer over the next decade as it looks forward to hitting its previously set targets for...
Business
fbtw
ERC clears Meralco-SMC power supply deal

ERC clears Meralco-SMC power supply deal

By Brix Lelis | 51 minutes ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved Manila Electric Co.’s planned purchase of 1,200-megawatt (MW) baseload...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Make discounts available on ride-hailing apps&rsquo;

‘Make discounts available on ride-hailing apps’

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 51 minutes ago
Commuters are demanding that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) require ride-hailing apps to...
Business
fbtw

Urban jungle

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 51 minutes ago
Metro Manila’s condominium units oversupply is increasing.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with