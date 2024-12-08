^

Business

Your presence this Christmas

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2024 | 12:00am

This story is about a simple-minded guy who bought his mother-in-law a cemetery plot as a Christmas gift.

The following year, he didn’t buy her anything.

When the mother-in-law asked why, the guy replied, “Because you still haven’t used the one I bought you last year!”

And that’s how the fight started.

Christmas has a way of amplifying whatever we’re feeling. If you’re leaning into the peace and joy of Advent, those feelings grow brighter. But the holidays can magnify your weight if you’re grieving, stressed or worn out.

For leaders, this season can be incredibly intense. The higher your position in the organization, the more obligations and responsibilities require your presence and attention.

Just imagine how many company Christmas parties you will have to attend, even if you’re only going to “show face” and then move on to another gathering. Guess how many client Christmas celebrations you will have to grace with your presence?

After pouring your heart into all the celebrations, you often crash into Christmas with little left to give. And this year, in particular, may feel more draining than usual.

Yet, your greatest gift to your family is not under the tree—it’s your presence. So how can you give them the best version of you this Christmas?

Here are three practical ways to recharge and show up fully, even when your reserves are low:

1. Sharpen your conflict skills (Yes, you’ll need them)

Tired people are more irritable – it’s practically a law of nature. When exhaustion meets holiday stress, even small decisions can snowball into conflicts.

Holiday stress has a funny way of stirring up disagreements. That’s why it helps to bring your best self into moments of conflict, even when your patience is running thin.

Here’s a simple fix: prepare in advance. Consider the following ideas and see if they will help you de-escalate the stress and tension associated with the busy season.

2. Fix your overbooked calendar

A wise business mentor once told me to cap the scheduled portion of my workday at 75 percent. Why? Because life happens, and unplanned demands always creep in. As I’ve grown older, I’ve learned to cap my calendar at 50 percent to allow breathing room.

If your December calendar is jam-packed, it’s time to take a hard second look. What can you cancel, delegate or defer until after the holidays? Create a 25-percent margin for flexibility, rest or even sanity.

Once you do, you’ll feel a shift – a sense of spaciousness that allows you to approach work and family with greater clarity and focus.

Take this as a loving nudge on behalf of your family: stop reading for a moment and fix your calendar. You’ll thank yourself later.

3. Give yourself the gift of self-care

That margin you’ve just created? Use some of it to care for the person your family needs most: you.

Self-care isn’t selfish – it’s essential. What’s one thing you’ve been putting off that could replenish your heart, body, mind or soul? Maybe it’s an afternoon nap, an unhurried workout or a walk to dream and reflect. Perhaps it’s a long conversation with a friend or a couple of hours with that book you’ve meant to read.

Whatever it is, don’t keep bumping it down your priority list. Making space for self-care now will transform how you show up for your family this Christmas.

This year, give your family the gift of energy and joy. Walk into every room with a mindset of “Hey, there you are!” instead of “Here I am (and I’m barely hanging on).”

Create a spacious oasis before Christmas. Build better endings to heated conversations. Adjust your calendar. Renew your energy to see, celebrate, and be present with the people around you.

May your heart be full this Christmas season.

Francis Kong’s “Inspiring Excellence” podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple, Google, or other podcast streaming platforms.

CHRISTMAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bargain hunting snaps market&rsquo;s 3-day decline

Bargain hunting snaps market’s 3-day decline

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The stock market snapped its three-day drop as investors took advantage of bargains at the week’s close.
Business
fbtw
PAL adds routes, frequencies for holidays

PAL adds routes, frequencies for holidays

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is ramping up its flights to key domestic and international destinations this holiday...
Business
fbtw

Our non-existent coffee industry

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Little is known about a landmark piece of legislation that could potentially unleash the tremendous potential of Philippine-made products and local industries.
Business
fbtw

A surprise letter from Buffett

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Bill Murphy Jr., writing for Inc., shares his observations and opinions regarding a surprise shareholder letter from Warren Buffett that showcases his wisdom and philosophy, earning him the distinction of being someone...
Business
fbtw
BDO Network Bank accelerates branch expansion

BDO Network Bank accelerates branch expansion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
BDO Network Bank, the rural banking arm of BDO Unibank Inc., is on track to significantly expand its reach, with 20 more branches...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos eyes deeper ties with Chile in trade, agri, investments

Marcos eyes deeper ties with Chile in trade, agri, investments

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren in Malacañang on Friday, December...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate climbs to 3.9 percent in October

Jobless rate climbs to 3.9 percent in October

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The number of unemployed Filipinos rose in October from a month ago as typhoons that hit the country led to a decline in people...
Business
fbtw
Factory output posts slower decline

Factory output posts slower decline

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The country’s factory output declined at a slower pace in October from the previous month due mainly to the improved...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific onboards ACEN for decarbonization journey

Cebu Pacific onboards ACEN for decarbonization journey

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has teamed up with Ayala-led ACEN Corp. to energize its key facilities with clean power in line...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with