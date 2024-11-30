^

SMC warns public vs fake suppliers

Ramon Efren R. Lazaro - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2024 | 12:00am
In a statement, the company said that it has monitored fake SMC accredited suppliers in Bulacan, Tarlac, Pangasinan and other provinces.
MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is urging project suppliers to be vigilant against unscrupulous individuals introducing themselves as “accredited” suppliers with “valid” contracts  with the company.

SMC said certain individuals posing as middlemen or representatives of the company were reportedly peddling fraudulent supply deals supposedly for SMC projects in Central and Northern Luzon.

These scammers reportedly solicit money from businessmen interested in supplying materials to SMC projects, in exchange for securing supply contracts for various projects.

SMC is reminding the public that the company and its subsidiaries conduct business exclusively with suppliers accredited by its Corporate Procurement Group.

It also emphasized that as a matter of policy, suppliers and bidders – including prospective ones seeking accreditation – are never required to make any payment in order to be accredited or participate in any bidding by the San Miguel Group.

The company advises prospective suppliers to avoid unauthorized dealings and potential fraud by directing all questions to its official email, [email protected].

For added security, the email address will only receive messages or inquiries.

SMC said it will not respond to questions via this or any other email address, or through social media or text messaging.

