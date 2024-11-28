Green horizon for the nation

Earlier this month, we witnessed how a series of intense typhoons caused devastation to different parts of the country. Over the past decade, the country has experienced an annual average of 19 to 20 tropical cyclones.

However, according to state weather bureau PAGASA, recent trends suggest a slight decline in the number of storms. Despite this decrease, they are becoming increasingly severe, bringing stronger winds, heavier rainfall and more significant damage. The need to come up with sustainable solutions to address the worsening impact of climate change has never become more urgent.

Despite being a relatively low emitter of greenhouse gases compared to industrialized nations, the Philippines is among the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. This reality makes it crucial for the country to invest in and develop projects that contribute to global climate action. One of the steps toward this is prioritizing sustainable energy solutions- by doing so, we join the crusade against climate change and enhance our own resilience.

Last week marked a monumental leap in the nation’s renewable energy (RE) journey with the groundbreaking of Terra Solar, the world’s largest integrated solar power and battery storage facility. Developed by Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) and SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC), Terra Solar represents a historic shift toward a more sustainable energy landscape.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by President Marcos, alongside Meralco chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan or MVP. The country has made significant strides in its sustainability journey but Terra Solar marks the start of the most ambitious RE project to date, not only in the Philippines but in the whole world.

As President Marcos aptly described, the Terra Solar project is a “landmark project” that “will put our country on the map as a leader in RE.”

The $4 billion (over P200 billion) Terra Solar project spans 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan and has a total capacity of 3,500 megawatts peak (MWp), complemented by a 4,500 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity. Once completed, Terra Solar is expected to supply clean energy to more than two million households and avoid carbon emissions by around 4.3 million tons per year. This is equivalent to removing more than three million gasoline-powered cars from our roads annually.

According to MGen president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio, Terra Solar represents a vision of a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future for generations of Filipinos. “This groundbreaking represents more than just the start of construction – it’s the start of a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow,” he said.

The project is also aligned with the Department of Energy’s goal to source around 35 percent of the country’s energy from RE by 2030. The Philippines aims to increase the share of RE further to 50 percent by 2040.

Beyond its capacity and size, Terra Solar answers two of the country’s critical energy needs: growing demand to support our country’s economic trajectory, and the urgent need for cleaner and greener power sources to fight climate change.

On the economic side, Terra Solar serves as an invitation to RE investors around the world that the Philippines is a leader in this global transition. It will also boost the country’s power supply in support of the economy. Locally, the project is expected to spur some 10,000 jobs in communities in Central Luzon and can generate P22.87 billion in community benefits in the next decade. These are significant resources that can accelerate growth in the countryside.

For Filipinos everywhere in the world, Terra Solar is a source of pride – a firm testament to our country’s commitment to drive sustainable growth. In his speech during the groundbreaking ceremony, MVP emphasized the significance of the collaboration that made the project possible, “In the end, this is all showing the world what Filipinos can achieve when the public and private sectors work together with focus and urgency.”

Terra Solar is the Philippines’ message to the world – investors and governments alike – that RE is not just an optional path forward in addressing climate change, it is a strategic opportunity for sustainable progress.

As President Marcos said: “Let us ensure that Terra Solar becomes a beacon of hope and progress – a testament to what we can achieve when we protect and preserve our natural resources, while drawing strength from its abundance.”

From the environmental to the economic gains, Terra Solar is a significant leap forward in ensuring a sustainable future for the Philippines.