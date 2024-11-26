^

Business

SM, Mastercard empower outstanding STEM students with scholarship grants

The Philippine Star
November 26, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — SM, through SM Store and SM Retail, in partnership with Mastercard, and SM Foundation have launched a new initiative aimed at empowering Filipino students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Through this collaboration, 10 exceptional students from the Ten Outstanding STEM Students (TOSS) program will receive scholarship grants, along with access to critical digital learning tools, to help them succeed in today’s tech-driven world.

Mastercard donates P100 to SM Foundation for every eligible transaction made using a Philippine-issued Mastercard at SM Stores. The funds raised during the promo period will go directly toward supporting the scholarships for these students, enabling them to pursue higher education and build careers in the technology sector.

In addition to financial support, the program also seeks to address the digital divide in the Philippines. Previous efforts have already equipped thousands of students with e-tablets and established digital learning hubs in public schools. In 2023 alone, nearly 10,000 students benefited from these resources, gaining access to modern technology that enhances their educational experience.

