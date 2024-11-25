SMDC gears up for new growth chapter

MANILA, Philippines — SM Development Corp. (SMDC), the residential arm of the Sy family’s integrated property developer SM Prime, is gearing up for further expansion as it embarks on a new chapter of growth following two decades of success in the country’s real estate market.

SMDC chairman Henry Sy Jr. said the company is poised to expand its reach even further across the country, offering a wider variety of housing options tailored to different needs.

“Our commitment to building sustainable, inclusive communities will only strengthen. We aim to enhance our community engagement initiatives, ensuring we listen to the voices of our homeowners,” Sy said.

“Ultimately, we want to continue being a key player in the Filipino dream of homeownership and in building the good life,” he said.

Sy said sustainability would continue to be an essential part of SMDC’s expansion.

He said the company is investing in green technologies, energy-efficient features and eco-friendly materials not only because they are good for the planet but also because they create healthier and more vibrant communities.

“As we build homes, we also have a responsibility to the environment and the communities we serve. We’re building homes for today, but they also have to last. This commitment not only improves the quality of life for our residents but also ensures that we are contributing positively to the planet,” Sy said.

Expected to play a key role in SMDC’s next chapter of growth is a third generation Sy family member, Jessica Bianca Sy, vice president and head of design, innovation and strategy at SM Prime and SMDC.

Jessica, the daughter of Henry Sy Jr., said SMDC would not rest on its laurels but continue to “innovate, to keep improving and to make sure SMDC communities remain places where every Filipino can build a bright future.”

Over the past two decades, she said SMDC had not only built homes but also nurtured communities.

“That’s what the good life is all about – creating spaces where people feel like they truly belong, where they can build their dreams,” she said.

In the coming years, Jessica said the company is committed to continue building more than just homes but create sustainable, inclusive and accessible spaces all over the country.

“This is just the beginning of a new chapter and I’m beyond excited to see where the next 20 years will take us,” she said.

SMDC has over 183,000 residential units across 67 developments nationwide as of end 2023.

Of these, 20 residential developments are in provincial cities in Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

Since delivering its first residential development, Chateau Elysee in Parañaque in 2004, SMDC has been transforming the Philippine real estate market by developing sustainable urban communities.

Jessica said that her father carried on the advocacy of her grandfather, the late taipan Henry Sy Sr., in the most meaningful way possible.

“For my father, building communities was never just about constructing houses. It was about creating a world where every Filipino could feel at home, where everyone would have the chance to live a happy, healthy and fulfilling life. This wasn’t just his personal mission; it was a family promise. And over the past two decades, this promise has grown into the legacy we’re all a part of today,” she said.