LIST: Flights canceled on November 16-17 amid 'Pepito'

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 2:00pm
File photo of an international airport
Image by Pexels via Matt Hardy

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights have been canceled from Saturday, November 16, to Sunday, November 17, due to the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi).

In a Facebook post, budget carrier Cebu Pacific announced the grounding of some local flights due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"Following the latest public advisories issued by PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) on Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi), we anticipate potential disruptions to our flight operations in the coming days," the airline said.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Pepito intensified from a typhoon into a super typhoon as it barrels toward Bicol Region.

Several areas in Luzon and Visayas are under tropical cyclone wind signals, with Signal No. 4 as the highest level currently in effect in two areas in Bicol Region.

Here is the list of Cebu Pacific flights canceled as of Saturday November 16:

  • DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila
  • DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila
  • DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila
  • DG 6195/6196: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
  • DG 6208/6209: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
  • DG 6210/6211: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
  • DG 6546/6547: Cebu – Calbayog – Cebu
  • DG 6577/6578: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu
  • DG 6579/6580: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu
  • 5J 323/324: Manila – Legazpi – Manila
  • 5J 4768/4769: Davao – Tacloban – Davao
  • 5J 4898/4899: Iloilo – Tacloban – Iloilo
  • 5J 651/652: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
  • 5J 653/654: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
  • 5J 657/658: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
  • 5J 659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila
  • 5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines also canceled several flights from Saturday to Sunday due to the proximity of Pepito. The affected flights are as follows:

Saturday, November 16

  • PR2981/2982: Manila-Tacloban-Manila
  • PR2985/2986: Manila-Tacloban-Manila
  • PR2987/2988: Manila-Tacloban-Manila
  • PR2921/2922: Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
  • PR2919/2920: Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
  • PR2923/2924: Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila
  • PR2927/2928: Cebu-Daraga (Legazpi)-Cebu
  • PR2234/2235: Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu
  • PR2238/2239: Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu
  • PR2671/2672: Manila-Calbayog-Manila

Sunday, November 17

  • PR2196/2197: Manila-Laoag-Manila
  • PR2198/2199: Manila-Laoag-Manila
  • PR2014/2015: Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • PR2932/2933: Manila-Basco-Manila
  • PR2688/2689: Clark-Basco-Clark

Please refresh this page for updates.

