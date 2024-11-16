LIST: Flights canceled on November 16-17 amid 'Pepito'

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights have been canceled from Saturday, November 16, to Sunday, November 17, due to the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi).

In a Facebook post, budget carrier Cebu Pacific announced the grounding of some local flights due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"Following the latest public advisories issued by PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) on Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-Yi), we anticipate potential disruptions to our flight operations in the coming days," the airline said.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Pepito intensified from a typhoon into a super typhoon as it barrels toward Bicol Region.

Several areas in Luzon and Visayas are under tropical cyclone wind signals, with Signal No. 4 as the highest level currently in effect in two areas in Bicol Region.

Here is the list of Cebu Pacific flights canceled as of Saturday November 16:

DG 6113/6114: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6117/6118: Manila – Naga – Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

DG 6195/6196: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

DG 6208/6209: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu

DG 6210/6211: Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu

DG 6546/6547: Cebu – Calbayog – Cebu

DG 6577/6578: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu

DG 6579/6580: Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu

5J 323/324: Manila – Legazpi – Manila

5J 4768/4769: Davao – Tacloban – Davao

5J 4898/4899: Iloilo – Tacloban – Iloilo

5J 651/652: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 653/654: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 657/658: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 659/660: Manila – Tacloban – Manila

5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines also canceled several flights from Saturday to Sunday due to the proximity of Pepito. The affected flights are as follows:

Saturday, November 16

PR2981/2982: Manila-Tacloban-Manila

PR2985/2986: Manila-Tacloban-Manila

PR2987/2988: Manila-Tacloban-Manila

PR2921/2922: Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila

PR2919/2920: Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila

PR2923/2924: Manila-Daraga (Legazpi)-Manila

PR2927/2928: Cebu-Daraga (Legazpi)-Cebu

PR2234/2235: Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

PR2238/2239: Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

PR2671/2672: Manila-Calbayog-Manila

Sunday, November 17

PR2196/2197: Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR2198/2199: Manila-Laoag-Manila

PR2014/2015: Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

PR2932/2933: Manila-Basco-Manila

PR2688/2689: Clark-Basco-Clark

Please refresh this page for updates.