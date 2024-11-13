^

Airbus forecasts Asia-Pacific will require 19,500 new aircraft by 2043

Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 5:37pm
Airbus forecasts Asia-Pacific will require 19,500 new aircraft by 2043
The Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, or MRRT, refueling an F-18 jet as seen in this rendition from the Dutch aerospace company.
Airbus

MANILA, Philippines — Asia-Pacific will require 19,500 new aircraft by 2043, Airbus announced on Wednesday, November 13, at a regional aviation summit.

The European aircraft manufacturer projects that the aircraft demand in the region will account for 46% of worldwide demand. 

“As one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth over the next two decades," said Anand Stanley, president of Airbus Asia-Pacific. 

In October, budget aircraft carrier Cebu Pacific finalized a purchase agreement with Airbus and Pratt &Whitney for 152 new aircraft. The deal, valued at $24 billion or P1.4 trillion, is considered the biggest deal in Philippine aviation history.

Airbus' regional forecast breaks down the demand into three categories: 16,000 single-aisle aircraft for short and medium-haul routes, 3,500 widebody aircraft for long-haul operations, and 250 new freighter aircraft.

The bulk of these deliveries — 71% —will support fleet expansion, while the remaining 29% will replace aging aircraft.  

"In passenger traffic, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have an annual growth rate of 4.8%, outpacing the global growth rate of 3.6%," Airbus said in a press release.

"Widebody aircraft are pivotal to this growth, not only enhancing passenger connectivity but also supporting the region’s increasing cargo needs," it added.

Several major carriers in the region have already placed significant orders this year, according to Airbus. 

Beyond Cebu Pacific's record-breaking order, other aircraft purchases have been placed by Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, Japan Airlines, and Korean Air. — Cristina Chi

