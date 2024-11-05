^

Business

October inflation accelerates to 2.3%

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 11:09am
October inflation accelerates to 2.3%
Rice prices range from P42 to P70 per kilo at a public market in Manila.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — October 2024’s inflation rate quickened to 2.3% following a record low of 1.9% in September 2024, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday, November 5.

The newest round of inflation brings the national average from January to October 2024 to 3.3%. 

“The uptrend in the overall inflation in October 2024 was primarily influenced by the faster annual increment in the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages at 2.9 percent during the month from 1.4 percent in September 2024,” the PSA said in its report. 

Transport’s yeat-on-year decrease also slowed, which also contributed to the uptrend. 

The PSA said that the following commodities were the top contributors to inflation: 

  1. Food and non-alcoholic beverages: 46.9% of inflation 
  2. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels: 22.0% of inflation 
  3. Restaurants and accommodation services: 16.1% of inflation

Food inflation also rose from 1.4% in September 2024 to 3.0%  in October 2024. Rice remains to be the main driver of food inflation. The staple’s inflation rate surged 9.6% in October 2024 from 5.7% in September 2024. 

The following food items remain to be the main drivers of food inflation: 

  1. Cereals and cereal products, which include rice, corn, flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta products, and other cereals: 78.2% of inflation 
  2.  Meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals: 19.6 % of inflation 
  3. . Fruits and nuts: 14.2% of inflation 

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, is at 2.4% as of October 2024. 

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said October 2024’s inflation remains within their forecast of 2.0% to 2.8%. The BSP said they see a trend where inflation would typically fall on the lower end of their forecast. 

There will also be upside risks to the inflation outlook which could come from adjusted electricity rates and higher minimum wages outside of Metro Manila, said the BSP. Downside factors may be linked to lower rice tariffs. 

Meanwhile, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said that October 2024’s inflation remains within the government’s target range of 2.0% to 4.4%. 

"The latest inflation figures confirm that we are on track to keep inflation within target. The government is fully committed to ensuring price stability and protecting Filipino households from undue shocks," NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement. 

However, NEDA admitted that there were challenges in October that may have affected the inflation rate. 

“Recent weather disturbances, including Typhoon Kristine, have posed significant challenges to our food supply and logistics. The government is working relentlessly to keep food available and prices steady, particularly for essential commodities,” Balisacan said. 

vuukle comment

BANKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

INFLATION

NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most Asian markets rise ahead of US vote, China stimulus meeting

Most Asian markets rise ahead of US vote, China stimulus meeting

21 hours ago
Most Asian markets rose Monday as investors steel themselves for a too-close-to-call US presidential election, while Chinese...
Business
fbtw
SM feted for contributions in China&rsquo;s property market

SM feted for contributions in China’s property market

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
SM China, a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings Inc., has made it to the GuanDian Index Research Institute’s “Performance...
Business
fbtw

Tourism by VAT refund

By Anne Christelle Santiago | 12 hours ago
In a report made by the World Economic Forum in May 2024, it is expected that the global tourism industry will continue recovering from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic and surpass pre-pandemic levels due to demand...
Business
fbtw

Watsons Philippines opening 90 new stores in 2025

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
Health and beauty retailer Watsons Philippines is further expanding its footprint in the country by opening 90 new stores next year.
Business
fbtw
NGCP extends tie up with DepEd

NGCP extends tie up with DepEd

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has renewed its decade-long partnership with the Department of Education to provide...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Airline capacity crunch looms

By Marianne Go | 12 hours ago
The International Air Transport Association is warning of a capacity crunch in some regions even as data for September this year showed global passenger demand growing.
Business
fbtw
ERC seeks emergency power during calamities

ERC seeks emergency power during calamities

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission is proposing changes to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act to include an emergency power...
Business
fbtw
No sugar MAV next year as stocks remain ample

No sugar MAV next year as stocks remain ample

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
The government will not open the minimum access volume for sugar next year, as the country has ample stocks and retail prices...
Business
fbtw
Maynilad funnels P695 million for sewer line expansion

Maynilad funnels P695 million for sewer line expansion

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 12 hours ago
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. is investing P695 million for the expansion of sewerage services in...
Business
fbtw
State workers abroad get higher allowances

State workers abroad get higher allowances

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The government has increased by up to 40 percent the allowances of state workers assigned abroad to take into consideration...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with