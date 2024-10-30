^

Business

Retail fish prices rise by P160 per kilo after 'Kristine'

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 2:57pm
Retail fish prices rise by P160 per kilo after 'Kristine'
Vendors clean various seafood products up for sale at a market in Quezon City on March 17, 2023.
The Philippine STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), Metro Manila markets are seeing a surge in retail fish prices by as much as P160 per kilogram.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has recorded an increase in fish prices since the onset of Kristine in the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on October 21. As of Monday, October 28, prices have risen for the following fish:

  • Tilapia
  • Galunggong (local and imported round scad)
  • Alumahan (Indian mackerel)
  • Sardines
  • Squid
  • Tambakol (yellow-fin tuna)

Sardines have experienced the largest price jump, doubling to P320 per kilogram compared to P160 on October 21. On October 28, the cost rose from P140 on October 26.

Following sardines, squid is now sold in National Capital Region markets for as high as P500 per kilogram, an increase of P50 since October 21.

Local galunggong has also seen one of the sharpest increases, with some markets selling the fish for up to P360 per kilogram. This reflects a P40 rise since Sunday and a P60 increase since Kristine entered PAR.

After reaching P360 as Kristine made landfall, local galunggong prices dipped to a maximum of P320 on October 26 before rising again to P360 on Monday.

While imported galunggong decreased to P260 on October 26 from P300 per kilogram on October 21, it rebounded to P280 on Monday, signaling an increase in prices.

Alumahan also experienced price fluctuations, rising to P420 per kilogram on October 26 — a P70 increase from October 21 — but then decreased to P360 per kilogram on Monday.

The cost of tambakol decreased to P300 per kilogram on Monday; however, this still represents a P20 increase compared to prices before Kristine's onslaught.

Meanwhile, prices of tilapia fluctuated between October 21 and October 28, reaching a peak of P160 to P180 per kilogram. 

On October 26, the maximum price for tilapia was P170 per kilogram, but by Monday, it had increased by P10, climbing to P180.

Farmgate prices still low

Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) has called the price hikes in some fish “baseless,” citing how farmgate prices are much lower for small fisherfolk.

Farmgate prices refer to the prices of agricultural products purchased directly from farmers or fisherfolk.

“Walang batayan ang pagtataas ng retail price ng ilang isda matapos humagupit ang Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, dahil nananatiling mababa ang farmgate price ng mga ito sa maliliit na mangingisda,” PAMALAKAYA Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo told Philstar.com in a message. 

(The increase in retail prices of some fish following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine is baseless, as farmgate prices remain low for small fisherfolk.)

Arambulo used galunggong as an example, noting that its farmgate prices are approximately P80 to P100 per kilogram. Meanwhile, current retail prices in NCR markets range from P200 to P360, more than double the cost paid to fisherfolk.

The fisherfolk group attributed this to private traders, whom he says are capitalizing on the recent disaster to impose price increases in fish markets. 

Arambulo said that the government, particularly the DA, should intervene to ensure fish prices are fair and affordable for consumers.

The DA has reported P3.40 billion in agricultural losses, which includes P11.20 million in damages to local fish such as tilapia.

