'Kristine' inflicts P3.40 billion in agricultural damage, affects 79,904 farmers

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 12:15pm
Damaged rice fields at Barangay Causip in Bula, Camarines Sur on Oct. 26, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Noel B. Pabalete

MANILA, Philippines — Agricultural damage from Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine" (international name: Trami) now stands at P3.40 billion, the Department of Agriculture reported.

As of Tuesday, October 29, DA Regional Field Offices reported that damage to rice, high-value crops, and agricultural infrastructure reached P3.40 billion, equivalent to 174,087 metric tons of produce lost.

Of the 174,087 total volume loss, palay accounted for 94.5%. Other damaged crops include high-value crops (4.23%), corn (1.14%), cassava and fish (0.13%).

Rice suffered the greatest impact, mostly in the Bicol Region, with the DA estimating production losses at P3.10 billion and nearly four in ten hectares of affected palay totally damaged. 

Following rice, high-value crops — mainly in Mimaropa — have incurred losses amounting to P161.44 million. Of the total affected land for these crops, 11.38% has been completely damaged.

According to the DA's Bureau of Agricultural Research, high-value crops in the country include bananas, mangoes, pineapples, cacao, coffee, rubber, garlic, onion, root crops and indigenous regional crops. 

Corn losses are valued at P43.34 million, with 12.47% of the affected land completely damaged, primarily in Cagayan Valley and Calabarzon.

Although only 58 hectares of cassava land were affected by the storm, 87.39% of this area is considered unsalvageable and can be found mostly in Eastern Visayas. The crop's production loss amounts to P7.50 million. 

The storm's effects have also led to the loss of 3,009 livestock and poultry, valued at P4.35 million, mainly in the Ilocos Region and SOCCSKSARGEN.

In terms of fish catch, including tilapia, milkfish, shrimp, and crabs, the total loss is P11.20 million, with the majority having been incurred in Central Luzon.

The agricultural department also reported P69.36 million in damages to irrigation systems, including diversion dams, as well as farm structures like rain shelters, greenhouses and animal housing.

While heavy flooding affected 76,785 hectares of agricultural land, the DA said that around three-fifth of this area may still be salvaged.

A total of 79,904 farmers across 11 regions have suffered from these losses.

These regions include the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, SOCCSKSARGEN and Caraga Region. 

Actions taken. Responding to the impacts of Kristine, the department has already provided farmers P541.02 million worth of agricultural inputs, which include rice, corn, vegetable seeds, and medicine for livestock and poultry. 

The National Food Authority has also issued 1,447 bags of rice stock to the local government units in Ilocos and Bicol regions. A quick response fund of P1 billion has also been allocated for the rehabilitation of affected areas, the DA said. 

Farmers can also access loans of up to P25,000 at zero interest through the P500 million Survival and Recovery Loan Program.

The DA also expects total damage brought by Kristine to rise beyond P3.40 billion as its regional field offices continue to assess and validate affected areas this week.

