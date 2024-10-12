^

Business

PNB to start dollar bond issuance

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2024 | 12:00am
PNB to start dollar bond issuance
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PNB said it has mandated ING Bank and J.P. Morgan as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange the investor meetings on Oct. 14.
Facebook / Philippine National Bank

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Bank (PNB) is returning to the offshore debt market as it plans to start a series of fixed income investor meetings on Monday.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, PNB said it has mandated ING Bank and J.P. Morgan as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange the investor meetings on Oct. 14.

“A dollar-denominated benchmark-sized sustainability regulation S offering of five-year senior notes under PNB’s $2-billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) program may follow, subject to market conditions,” the Lucio Tan-led bank said.

The bank added that PNB Capital is the sole global coordinator in relation to the EMTN program.

Last month, PNB president Florido Casuela told reporters that the bank is eyeing to issue dollar-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter, with the bank targeting a release in November or December.

He said the issuance comes as part of the bank’s strategy to manage upcoming bond maturities and raise capital to support its initiatives.

Earlier in May, PNB said it was looking to return to the offshore debt market this year to raise at least $300 million from the issuance of dollar bonds. The bank also updated its euro medium-term note program to $2 billion from $1 billion previously.

In June 2019, PNB raised $750 million from the offshore debt market via the issuance of fixed rate senior notes, with the fundraising activity heavily oversubscribed.

The bank was originally raising at least $300 million to beef up its capital base and bankroll its expansion program, but the order book reached $3.25 billion.

The bank has also raised P13.87 billion via the maiden offering of fixed-rate peso-denominated bonds in May 2019. The two-year bonds due 2021 were three times oversubscribed, as the original volume of the issuance was only P5 billion.

PNB saw its income rising by 6.2 percent to P10.3 billion in the first half from P9.7 billion a year ago as the lender beefed up its core banking activities.

The bank’s total assets increased by four percent to P1.26 trillion as of end-June from the previous quarter due to higher loans and treasury assets.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
7-Eleven owner confirms new takeover offer from Couche-Tard

7-Eleven owner confirms new takeover offer from Couche-Tard

By Katie Forster | 1 day ago
The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven said on Wednesday it had received a "revised" takeover offer from Canadian rival Alimentation...
Business
fbtw
Shanghai markets sink ahead of briefing on mixed day for Asia

Shanghai markets sink ahead of briefing on mixed day for Asia

8 hours ago
Chinese shares sank Friday at the end of a volatile week as traders prepare for a highly anticipated briefing where it is...
Business
fbtw
Lower turnover forces IKEA Philippines to slash prices

Lower turnover forces IKEA Philippines to slash prices

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Home furnishings retailer IKEA Philippines is further reducing prices of over 2,000 items, after posting a decline in sales...
Business
fbtw
Breakfast with Joey

Breakfast with Joey

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
I first met and covered Joey Salceda in the 1990s when he was a hotshot economist and analyst, impressing and befriending...
Business
fbtw

The Pinoy middle class

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The circus has come to town.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
January-September rice imports hit 3.3 MMT

January-September rice imports hit 3.3 MMT

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 3 hours ago
The country’s rice imports through September rose by more than a fifth on an annual basis to almost 3.3 million metric...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs $287 million loan for Philippines digital infrastructure

World Bank OKs $287 million loan for Philippines digital infrastructure

By Louella Desiderio | 3 hours ago
The World Bank has approved a $287.24-million loan for a project aimed at improving broadband connectivity while strengthening...
Business
fbtw
BSP names new deputy governor

BSP names new deputy governor

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 3 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has appointed Elmore Capule as its new deputy governor for the corporate services sector,...
Business
fbtw
DA hikes inbred seed allocation for farmers

DA hikes inbred seed allocation for farmers

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 3 hours ago
Rice farmer-beneficiaries will get more high-yielding seeds from the government in the current cropping season to help them...
Business
fbtw
Disappointing US inflation&nbsp;extends PSEi slump

Disappointing US inflation extends PSEi slump

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
Investors yesterday closed the week in the red, bothered by the possibility that the US Federal Reserve will take a cautious...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with