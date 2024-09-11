^

Business

Meralco hikes up rates for September

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 1:08pm
Meralco hikes up rates for September
The situation of electrical wirings on various streets of Metro Manila on June 19, 2024.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco increased its September energy rates by P0.1543 per kWh, the energy firm said on Wednesday. 

This is the third energy hike since July. Meralco said that this brings up the overall rates for an average household to  P11.7882 per kWh.   

“For residential customers consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment is equivalent to an increase of around P31 in their total electricity bill,” Meralco said in a statement. 

Meralco attributed this increase to higher transmission charges.

There was a P0.2913 per kWh increase in transmission charges for residential customers, which was caused by higher ancillary charges with the resumption of the Reserve Market’s operations on August 5. 

Meralco said that the Reserve Market’s total ancillary service charges are double that of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ Ancillary Service Procurement Agreements. 

“This month’s higher transmission charge more than offset the reduction in the generation charge, which went down by P0.1547 per kWh,” Meralco said. 

Meralco said that the reduction of the generation charge was due to the Philippine peso’s strong performance against the US dollar, which is at its strongest since December 2023. 

The surge in transmission charges also offset other reductions. 

There were also reductions in the charges of  Power Supply Agreements, Independent Power Producers, and the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market. 

 

vuukle comment

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Travellers investing $400 million for integrated resort in Cebu

Travellers investing $400 million for integrated resort in Cebu

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Travellers International Hotel Group Inc., the leisure and tourism arm of Andrew Tan’s Alliance Global Group Inc., is...
Business
fbtw
abtest
Airlines mull new routes as NAIA upgrade nears

Airlines mull new routes as NAIA upgrade nears

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Domestic carriers Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines are planning to match the fresh investments to...
Business
fbtw
BSP to reprimand quiet period violators

BSP to reprimand quiet period violators

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 13 hours ago
While no formal penalties are enforced for violating the quiet period policy of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, any breaches...
Business
fbtw
NAIA rehab last SMC airport project &ndash; Ang

NAIA rehab last SMC airport project – Ang

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The P170.6-billion rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport may be the last chip that San Miguel Corp. boss...
Business
fbtw
Trade deficit widens to $4.87 billion in July

Trade deficit widens to $4.87 billion in July

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The country registered a $4.87 billion trade deficit in July, the widest shortfall in 16 months as both exports and imports...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Getting visitors to come

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
According to a press release from the Tourism Promotions Board, we won eight awards in this year’s World Travel Awards.
Business
fbtw

Pinoys employed in industries competing with imports ‘limited’

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 13 hours ago
The number of Filipinos employed in industries that are competing directly with imports is “limited,” according to the World Trade Organization.
Business
fbtw
Exempt off-grid areas from coal ban &ndash; DMCI exec

Exempt off-grid areas from coal ban – DMCI exec

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Consunji-led DMCI Power Corp. is pushing for the exclusion of the small power utilities group from the coal moratorium to...
Business
fbtw

Status quo for NAIA upon takeover

By Marianne Go | 13 hours ago
With the scheduled turnover of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to the SMC-led New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. by Saturday this week, incoming NNIC general manager Angelito Alvarez is assuring the public that...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with