SBCorp opens loan facility for typhoon-hit enterprises

Residents try to salvage reusable belongings as they clear their homes of rubbish and mud at Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Thursday, a day after Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon batter Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Small Business Corp., the financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, has set up a lending facility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by Typhoon Carina.

SBCorp announced the opening of the Enterprise Rehabilitation Financing (ERF) program for MSMEs in areas declared under state of calamity by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The ERF Program is SBCorp’s special loan facility that aims to provide financing support needed by businesses to navigate through the adverse impact of Typhoon Carina.

“We know the challenges of even just regaining the level of normal business operations after a devastating blow brought by a typhoon that broke the rainfall record of Super Typhoon Ondoy. This emergency fund, with concessional terms not available in the market today, is intended to finance immediate needs of MSMEs, including repair and replacement of damaged fixed assets and inventories, operational disruption and revenue loss.” SBCorp president and CEO Robert Bastillo said.

New and existing borrowers of SBCorp may borrow a maximum of P300,000 payable monthly up to three years.

A three-month grace period may also be secured should loan borrowers see the need for a reprieve from payments.

Loans are interest free for the first year. A one percent per month interest rate based on diminishing balance shall be levied for the second and third year.

MSMEs in the following areas are qualified to apply for the program: National Capital Region, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac (Camiling), Cavite, Rizal, Laguna (Mabitac) Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan and Baco), Romblon (San Andres), Zamboanga (Tambulig), Davao Occidental (Jose Abad Santos and Trinidad) and Cotabato (Kabakan and Pikit).

New borrowers will only need to submit their Mayor’s Permit or Barangay Micro Business Enterprise (BMBE) Certificate for loans more than P100,000; or Barangay Certification for loans up to P100,000, government-issued ID, proof of bank or e-money account; and corporate documents, if applicable.

SB Corp. is accepting applications until the end of September 2024.