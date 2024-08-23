PSBA out to reclaim status as top Philippines business school

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine School of Business Administration (PSBA), once regarded as a formidable academic institution providing the best business and accounting graduates, could again reclaim, even surpass its former glory as a top school in the Philippines.

This was the consensus among alumni of PSBA, as many of them expressed hope that the institution, under the new leadership of the STI Education Services Group (STI ESG), will again become the go-to business and accounting school, similar to its stature in the 1970s and 1980s.

STI ESG, known for its track record in transforming educational institutions, said among the programs being put in place to rebuild PSBA includes a complete overhaul of the school's curriculum to ensure it matches current educational standards and industrial requirements.

Key programs like BS Accountancy, BS Business Administration, MBA, and DBA will see significant changes. In addition, additional programs will be added, including the BS in Managerial Accounting, BS in Accounting Information Systems, and BS in Entrepreneurship.

"We are confident that with our extensive experience in elevating the standards of STI Education, we can replicate this success at PSBA. Our goal is to restore PSBA to its former glory as the country's premier business school," Eusebio Tanco, chairman emeritus of STI Holdings, said.

Monico Jacob, vice chairman and CEO of STI ESG, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to restoring PSBA's glory. "STI has a strong commitment to make PSBA what it used to be. And we will not stop, with your help of course, to pursue this mission, this vision, this commitment that we will make you proud once again of PSBA."

STI ESG has a well-established reputation for quality education. With 64 STI campuses around the country, including the highly recognized STI West Negros University, the organization has proven its ability to revitalize institutions and considerably increase student enrollment.

Vanessa Tanco, director of STI Holdings, also shared insights into the recent developments. "We officially started the management of PSBA in Quezon City on July 1 and in Manila on Aug. 1. Significant improvements have already been made, including painting the facade, fixing bathrooms, setting up computer labs, and equipping classrooms with TVs. Our revamped website and Facebook page now offer online applications, making the enrollment process more accessible."

PSBA is positioned for a bright future after introducing new scholarship programs in partnership with partners such as SGV, Bingo Plus, and Asian Terminals, as well as revising the BS Accountancy curriculum.

Alberto Lina, former Bureau of Customs commissioner and a prominent PSBA alumnus,has shown strong support for the new management of PSBA by pledging scholarships for deserving students at the Quezon City campus.

Plans for the standardization of curricula, tuition and academic schedules across the Quezon City and Manila campuses would reinforce the institution's integrated approach to education.