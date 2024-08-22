^

Aboitiz Group creates food, agribusiness powerhouse

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The Aboitiz Group has created an integrated food and agribusiness powerhouse that is strategically positioned to become a dominant force in the region.

Pilmico, one of the leading flour and feed manufacturers and meat producers in the Philippines, and Gold Coin Management Holdings Inc., a pioneer in animal nutrition and the manufacturing of scientifically balanced animal feed in Asia, have launched their unified corporate brand called Aboitiz Foods.

The strategic consolidation leverages the combined strengths of both companies to create an integrated agribusiness and food ecosystem.

“This significant milestone represents a new chapter in our journey to sustainably feed Asia’s growth from mill to meal,” Aboitiz Foods president and CEO Tristan Aboitiz said.

“Building on the 100-year legacy of the Aboitiz Group, we are committed to optimizing all our processes and businesses, constantly improving as we integrate the value chain across Asia, for a more sustainable and food-secure future,” he said.

Aboitiz Foods combines Pilmico and Gold Coin’s expertise in trading, feed, specialty nutrition and food production.

The company’s 29 facilities are situated in the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.

With a rich history dating back to 1962, Pilmico expanded from flour milling to become a pioneer in animal nutrition in the Philippines.

Gold Coin, on the other hand, was established in 1953 and has grown into one of Asia’s largest privately owned agribusinesses.

While operating independently since Pilmico’s acquisition of Gold Coin Management Holdings Ltd in 2018, the two companies now join forces under the Aboitiz Foods banner.

Combining the resources and expertise of Pilmico and Gold Coin, Aboitiz Foods commits to ensure a consistent and dependable supply of high-quality agricultural and nutritional products that are tailored to each customer’s unique needs.

“As always, the Aboitiz values of integrity, teamwork, innovation and responsibility remain the cornerstones of our culture and the foundation for strong collaboration across our subsidiaries throughout Asia. By working together, let us make sure that we harness the strengths of each site and each country and foster a powerful network that fuels innovation and delivers impactful results,” Aboitiz said.

