^

Business

DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops

Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 2:11pm
DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops
File photo shows a man vaping.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry has boosted its crackdown on illegal vape shops, which showed widespread violations of the Vape Law.

Since the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Act (RA 11900) took effect in February 2023, the DTI's Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI-FTEB) has inspected 96,151 vape businesses, including 1,412 physical stores and 94,739 online shops. 

As of August 2, only 19.25% of the vape businesses were found to be compliant. 

The DTI said they are committed to protecting the welfare of the consumers, especially minors, from illegal vape products.

"We want to ensure constant monitoring and enforcement operations to ensure that illicit vape products that pose a threat to consumers and especially minors are seized, and that appropriate actions are taken against violators of RA 11900 and its implementing rules,” DTI-FTEB Director Fhillip Sawali said in a statement.

The DTI-FTEB has charged 323 vape shops—two online and 321 physical—seizing 87,116 vape products worth P36.38 million. This includes items worth P29.7 million seized by Task Force Kalasag and P6.7 million taken during regular operations.

Task Force Kalasag, created in March 2024, has been active since April, inspecting 193 firms and seizing 65,145 products worth P29.7 million. 

In April this year, Task Force Kalasag seized 45,200 banned Flava-brand vapes valued at P24.86 million Baclaran, Parañaque City, 

Common violations include unauthorized flavor descriptors, missing health warnings and inadequate signage. 

The DTI-FTEB has also removed 77,069 illegal product listings online, mostly from Facebook and Lazada.

vuukle comment

CIGARATTE

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

VAPE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP amends rules on equity investments

BSP amends rules on equity investments

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has issued amendments on the divestment of disallowed equity investments held by banks, which...
Business
fbtw
PSEi zooms above 6,800, peso slides after rate cut

PSEi zooms above 6,800, peso slides after rate cut

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 15 hours ago
The stock market zoomed above the 6,800 level yesterday, while the peso slumped back to the 57-to-$1 level following the much-awaited...
Business
fbtw
NEDA: Poverty threshold not budget for decent living

NEDA: Poverty threshold not budget for decent living

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The country’s food and poverty thresholds are not meant to set the budget for what is considered a decent standard of...
Business
fbtw
PSE bullish on sealing PDS takeover this year

PSE bullish on sealing PDS takeover this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. is bullish on completing the planned acquisition of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings...
Business
fbtw
Expansion to drive SMIC&rsquo;s continued profit growth

Expansion to drive SMIC’s continued profit growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Sustained expansion is expected to drive profitability of the Sy family’s investment holding company SM Investments...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘Rate cut not enough to revive IPO market this year’

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas 25-basis-point interest rate cut on Thursday may not be enough just yet to reinvigorate companies to do an initial public offering this year.
Business
fbtw

SEC, UN to reinforce whistleblower protection policies

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission seeks to reinforce whistleblower protection policies with the assistance of the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime.
Business
fbtw
SEC approves Dito&rsquo;s P4.2 billion share sale

SEC approves Dito’s P4.2 billion share sale

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Dito CME Holdings Corp. has received regulatory approval to raise up to P4.2 billion through a follow-on offer of common shares...
Business
fbtw

Increasing poultry consumption

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 15 hours ago
If everything goes as planned, Filipinos will soon be enjoying low-priced, quality, locally sourced dressed chicken at P120 per kilo.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with