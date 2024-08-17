DTI cracks down on illegal vape shops

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry has boosted its crackdown on illegal vape shops, which showed widespread violations of the Vape Law.

Since the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Act (RA 11900) took effect in February 2023, the DTI's Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI-FTEB) has inspected 96,151 vape businesses, including 1,412 physical stores and 94,739 online shops.

As of August 2, only 19.25% of the vape businesses were found to be compliant.

The DTI said they are committed to protecting the welfare of the consumers, especially minors, from illegal vape products.

"We want to ensure constant monitoring and enforcement operations to ensure that illicit vape products that pose a threat to consumers and especially minors are seized, and that appropriate actions are taken against violators of RA 11900 and its implementing rules,” DTI-FTEB Director Fhillip Sawali said in a statement.

The DTI-FTEB has charged 323 vape shops—two online and 321 physical—seizing 87,116 vape products worth P36.38 million. This includes items worth P29.7 million seized by Task Force Kalasag and P6.7 million taken during regular operations.

Task Force Kalasag, created in March 2024, has been active since April, inspecting 193 firms and seizing 65,145 products worth P29.7 million.

In April this year, Task Force Kalasag seized 45,200 banned Flava-brand vapes valued at P24.86 million Baclaran, Parañaque City,

Common violations include unauthorized flavor descriptors, missing health warnings and inadequate signage.

The DTI-FTEB has also removed 77,069 illegal product listings online, mostly from Facebook and Lazada.