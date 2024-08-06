^

Business

Rice inflation at 20% in July drives rising costs, hitting poor hardest

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 1:11pm
Rice inflation at 20% in July drives rising costs, hitting poor hardest
Workers arrange sacks of National Food Authority (NFA) palay or unmilled rice inside their warehouse in Balagtas, Bulacan on May 22, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Rice inflation has slowed but it remains to be the number one contributor to overall food inflation at 20%, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday.   

Food inflation in the Philippines stands at 6.7% in July, an increase from June’s 6.5%. It is also higher than June 2023’s food inflation of 6.3%.

Inflation, by definition, is the rate of price increases within a certain time. A lower inflation rate only means that the rate of increase has slowed down—not that prices themselves will decrease.

The PSA listed the following commodities as the main contributors to food inflation:

  • Cereals and cereal products (rice, corn, flour, bread and bakery products, pasta and other cereals) – 74.6%
  • Meat and other parts of slaughtered animals – 12%
  • Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas – 6.6%

The PSA said that the price of meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals has risen the most due to the year-on-year increase. Rice, however, remains the number one commodity that contributed to July’s headline inflation.

National inflation in July is now at 4.4%, 1.6% of which came from rice.  

Asked if Executive Order 62 helped reduce the prices of rice, PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis Mapa said there was little change observed. EO 62 cut the tariffs of imported rice and other agricultural products from 35% to 15%.  

The EO also did not impact the actual kilo of rice that much either, Mapa said. The price of regular, well-milled rice stood at an average of P50.90 per kilo in July, which is only a slight decrease from June’s P51.10 per kilo, he noted.

Mapa also said inflation for certain food commodities may also increase in August following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon in July. The effects could already be felt.

“The impact could have already started, but the expectation is that of course, based on our historical data, after a typhoon, vegetables rise in prices,” Mapa said in Filipino.

The poorest are bearing the brunt

The country’s poorest remain to be hit hard by inflation as the price of basic commodities continue to rise.  

According to the PSA, inflation for low-income households or the bottom 30% of households also increased, increasing to 5.8% in July from June 2024’s 5.5%.  

“First, food is big for the bottom 30% income households. Their food expenditure, as the percentage of their income, is more substantial. In our basket, the weight of food for the bottom 30% is around 51.38%,”  Mapa said.

vuukle comment

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY

RICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dunkin Donuts franchise ordered to pay P64M in tax deficiencies

Dunkin Donuts franchise ordered to pay P64M in tax deficiencies

17 hours ago
The Court of Tax Appeals has ordered Golden Donuts Inc., the company that operates Dunkin' Donuts in the Philippines, to pay...
Business
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's condo reward upgraded to P35M after 2nd gold medal

Carlos Yulo's condo reward upgraded to P35M after 2nd gold medal

23 hours ago
Instead of a two-bedroom condominium unit, Filipino Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo will receive a three-bedroom property from...
Business
fbtw
PSE to make changes in index composition

PSE to make changes in index composition

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) is poised to make several changes in the composition of various indices starting...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime income rises to P22.1 billion

SM Prime income rises to P22.1 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the listed integrated property developer of the Sy family, delivered a double-digit jump in earnings...
Business
fbtw
Peso rebounds back to 57:$1 level

Peso rebounds back to 57:$1 level

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
his was the first time the peso breached the 57 to $1 level in two months or since closing at 57.97 on May 28.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSBank earnings up 18 percent to P2.56 billion

PSBank earnings up 18 percent to P2.56 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 14 hours ago
The earnings of Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) grew by 18 percent to P2.56 billion in the first half from P2.17 billion...
Business
fbtw

IFC, EU team up to help Philippine speed up green shift

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The International Finance Corp. (IFC) and the European Union (EU) are teaming up to encourage private sector participation in initiatives to accelerate the country’s green transition.
Business
fbtw
Lingering United States recession fears trigger bloodbath

Lingering United States recession fears trigger bloodbath

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The local market opened the week reeling from prevailing fears of recession surrounding the United States.
Business
fbtw
Metro Global avoids delisting

Metro Global avoids delisting

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Metro Global Holdings Corp., a company led by Robert John Sobrepeña, has avoided a potential delisting from the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with