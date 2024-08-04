Proposal aims to conserve critical wetlands

MANILA, Philippines — Next-generation Filipino innovators introduced Isnawa, a wetland center design solution to preserve the diverse ecosystem of the critical mangrove areas in Macabebe, Pampanga.

To portray the harmony and co-existence of visitors and the biodiversity of the place, the pitch takes inspiration from the body and form of egrets, or long-legged wading birds that take refuge in the area.

The proposition comes with an array of facilities organized to resemble an egret’s slender beak and white buff plumage. It includes clinic laboratories with spaces allocated for aviary, veterinary and water testing, as well as staff quarters.

The model is complete with an amphitheater in the shape of the heron’s wings. The open pavilion, which can host informative programs, forums, seminars and alternative learning lectures, was structured to accommodate birds flying in and resting on its webbed bamboo. It likewise features integrated wooden swings that allow users to mimic the experience of birds perching on branches.

It has boardwalks made from bamboo and natural woods that act as a runway to tour around the sanctuary.

Isnawa was created by Architecture students Pamela Magcalas, Tricia Malupa, Maia Martin, and Kervine Tan and Multimedia Arts student Reina Cruz from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Environment and Design and School of New Media Arts.

The team was guided by educator architect Jojo Gutierrez.

“Isnawa intends to develop the area by maintaining a balance between social connection and environmental responsibility to ensure its long-term viability,” the group shared.

“It also hopes to enhance the quality of life for both local residents and visitors, thereby fostering economic growth and community development,” they added.

The Society of the Conservation of the Philippine Wetlands (SCPW), an environmental non-profit organization, recognized Bankaun, by the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila with First Place at the 2024 Wetland Center Design Competition themed Bringing Wetlands and Communities Together. Motivated by the local heroes who fought during the Spanish colonization, namely Tarik Sulayman, Rajah Sulaiman III, Bambalito and Bankau, it seeks to uplift advocates in protecting the mangrove spaces through viable practices.

Isnawa was awarded second place.

National University, on the other hand, landed third for their work entitled Talisayan. It aims to feature the picturesque scenery of the place that serves as a gateway to wetland awareness.

With the aim to hone the creative minds of the youth as well as encourage them to contribute to a more sustainable future, the nationwide tilt harnessed the imaginative and technical skills of promising talents from engineering and architecture institutions as they showcased pioneering ideas of innovative wetland centers in Macabebe, Pampanga.

The panel of experts was composed of SCPW design team head Aaron Julius Lecciones, landscape architect and environmental planner Kristofferson Reyes, urban designer Andrea Dorotan, FEATI University architecture program head Deanna Marie Ilagan and University of the Philippines Diliman educators Maria Faith Varona and Maria Via Fernandez.