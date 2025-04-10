Marcos finds offensive campaign comments â€˜unacceptable,' says Palace

Marcos finds offensive campaign comments ‘unacceptable,' says Palace

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos greets a crowd of supporters in Quezon province on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 where Marcos lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 elections.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. found the misogynistic comments being made by candidates during their campaign sorties unacceptable, according to Malacañang on Thursday, April 10.

Following the kickoff of the election campaign season, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has already summoned several candidates after they made discriminatory and offensive remarks during their rallies.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that she had already asked the president for his reaction on the matter.

“Tinanong po natin siya kanina kung ano ang kaniyang mensahe, iyon daw po ay unacceptable (We asked him what his message was, he said that this was unacceptable),” Castro said.

Castro went on to say that this behavior had been normalized in the past. She pointed out that candidates who exhibited such behavior were previously cheered on. There were leaders who spoke without respect, even making rape jokes.

While she is not referring to any specific leader, former President Rodrigo Duterte is known for making offensive jokes. Duterte himself made a rape joke during his presidential campaign in 2016.

“Hindi po dapat na gawing idolo ang mga ganitong klaseng tao, hindi po dapat ito pamarisan. Hindi na po dapat ito pinapalakpakan (These types of people should not be idolized, it should not be copied, it should not be applauded),” Castro said.

Marcos said that this behavior is unsuitable for candidates.

“Masaya po ang pangulo dahil po mabilis din pong umaaksiyon ang Comelec patungkol po dito sa mga walang karespe-respetong pananalita ng ibang mga kandidato (The president is happy that the Comelec acted fast on the disrespectful words of these candidates),” Castro said.

At least three candidates have been recently summoned by the Comelec, particularly Pasig candidate Christian Sia, Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter Unabia and Rep. Ruwel Peter Gonzaga (Davao de Oro).

Sia was the first candidate to go viral for his lewd comments. He made a joke suggesting that single mothers, who still have their menstrual period, may sleep with him once a year.