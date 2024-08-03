^

Business

IMI slashes net loss in 1st half

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 3, 2024 | 12:00am
IMI slashes net loss in 1st half
IMI reported a net loss of $8.8 million during the six-month period, a reduction from the $83.66 million net loss incurred in the same period in 2023.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) significantly trimmed its net loss in the first half amid strategic initiatives to boost the company’s financial health.

IMI reported a net loss of $8.8 million during the six-month period, a reduction from the $83.66 million net loss incurred in the same period in 2023.

The global electronics manufacturing services company said market softness in the industrial sector has affected its Philippine operations during the period.

According to IMI, reduced demand from end markets delayed customer launches of new models as the supply chain continues to trim down existing inventory levels.

Revenues declined by 18 percent to $566 million partly due to the divestment of STI Enterprises Ltd., which was still part of the group in early 2023.

Delayed ramp-up of new projects also contributed to lower utilization levels, resulting in a first half gross margin of 8.5 percent.

IMI said that non-core activities continued to face challenges for the period.

In response to the challenging market conditions, the company continues to optimize its customer portfolio by reducing involvement in lower-margin projects.

IMI said that rightsizing initiatives have helped mitigate revenue declines as corporate structures are realigned with current business dynamics.

The company aims to enhance profitability and focus on higher-value opportunities within its pipeline.

“We have initiated various activities aimed at fortifying our financial health, enhancing operational effectiveness and delivering greater value to our stakeholders. These measures include streamlining operations through simplified organizational structures to enhance decision-making agility,” IMI CEO Louis Hughes said.

Hughes said IMI also focused on eliminating inefficiencies to lower operational costs without compromising the manufacturing quality that defines the company’s reputation as a leader in the electronics manufacturing services space.

“Our management teams are actively leveraging IMI’s core competencies by sharpening focus on target business areas and reallocating resources toward high-growth, high-margin segments,” he said.

vuukle comment

BUSINESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Electric cooperatives have no right to monopolize an area, Supreme Court rules

Electric cooperatives have no right to monopolize an area, Supreme Court rules

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that electric cooperatives do not have a right to an exclusive franchise in an area.
Business
fbtw
Office vacancy rate seen breaching 20% by yearend

Office vacancy rate seen breaching 20% by yearend

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Real estate owners should make strategic adjustments to spaces previously tenanted by Philippine offshore gaming operators...
Business
fbtw

Why medical tourism?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
My initial reaction to the news that we will now be promoting medical tourism was one of caution.
Business
fbtw
MVP at forefront of beefing up dairy industry

MVP at forefront of beefing up dairy industry

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan plans to establish national dairy champions nationwide as he beefs up his investments...
Business
fbtw
Excise tax collections fall below target

Excise tax collections fall below target

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The country’s excise tax collections slipped to P140 billion in the first semester, short of target, making the full-year...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GCash up for largest public listing in Philippine history

GCash up for largest public listing in Philippine history

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
E-wallet pioneer GCash has strengthened its case to make the largest listing in Philippine history now that its valuation...
Business
fbtw
Mang Inasal ramping up store expansion in H2

Mang Inasal ramping up store expansion in H2

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Filipino chicken barbeque chain Mang Inasal plans to ramp its store expansion this second half as it targets to open 20 new...
Business
fbtw

Amuma: Truly Filipino

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Stronger than ever.
Business
fbtw

Build on their strengths

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
I wish I had known about this earlier. It would have prevented me from spending a fortune and that’s the minor part.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with