Trademark filings up 7 percent in H1

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 27, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the rising awareness on the importance of intellectual property, trademark filings with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) went up by seven percent in the first semester from a year ago. 

During the first Trademark Conference held recently, IPOPHL director general Rowel Barba said total trademark filings reached 21,751 from January to June, up from 20,394 in the same period in 2023.

The trademark filings in the first semester account for 86 percent of total IP applications with the IPOPHL.

Barba attributed the increase in trademark filings to the continuing IP awareness programs being conducted by IPOPHL.

“We can also credit this to the improving economic condition of the country,” he said.

The top sectors that made trademark filings in the first semester are the pharmaceutical industry, agriculture and scientific research information and communication.

Barba said trademarks are targeted for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which account for 99.6 percent of businesses in the Philippines.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said trademarks enable businesses to compete both in local and international markets.

“Trademarks are more than just symbols of brand identity. They represent the integrity, quality and reputation of businesses. In today’s globalized economy, trademarks are vital for companies to distinguish their products and services, build consumer trust and foster brand loyalty,” he said.

As such, the DTI is working with the IPOPHL to help MSMEs register trademarks internationally.

“As Filipino businesses increasingly reach global markets, it is essential that their IP strategy is robust and well-integrated into their growth plans. This approach aligns with the Philippine Export Development Plan 2023-2028, which aims to position the Philippines as a leading exporter of high-value products and services,” Pascual said.

“By investing in IP protection, we are securing our nation’s future — a future where our Philippine businesses are not just participants in the global market but leaders shaping its trajectory,” he said.

Barba said IPOPHL is optimistic total trademark filings this year would be higher than last year’s.

In 2023, there were 41,953 trademark applications or 84.2 percent of the overall IP filings of 49,832.

