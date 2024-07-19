^

LIST: Flights canceled on July 19, 20 amid global cyber outage

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 8:30pm
LIST: Flights canceled on July 19, 20 amid global cyber outage
Several stranded passengers bound for Manila wait in line at the Narita Airport in Japan after Cebu Pacific got affected by the global cyber outage on July 19, 2024.
Philstar.com / Euden Valdes

MANILA, Philippines — Several flights have been canceled on Friday (July 19) and Saturday (July 20) due to the technical disruptions caused by a global cyber outage.

In  a statement on Friday, the Manila International Airport Authority said it has monitored system issues affecting operations of two local airlines at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport due to a cyber incident involving CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity provider. 

It said that a global cyber outage is currently impacting critical services including flights, banking and company operations in several countries.

CrowdStrike confirmed on Friday, July 19, that it has identified widespread instances of "BSODs" (Blue Screen of Deaths) on Windows hosts, indicating system crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system. 

Budget airline Cebu Pacific said it is among the airlines affected, experiencing technical issues.

In view of this, the carrier announced that several of its domestic and international flights have been grounded on Friday and tomorrow, Saturday.

It advised passengers to check the status of their flights via its website: https://www.cebupacificair.com/flight-status.

"This is a developing situation, and some flight changes may take place in the coming days," Cebu Pacific said.

To reduce congestion, affected passengers have also been advised not to proceed to the airport at this time.

"Cebu Pacific is offering flexible options, which include free rebooking and travel fund, to passengers who wish to postpone their flights scheduled up to July 21, 2024," it said.

The airline added that it will notify passengers once their systems are working and will provide them with options available.

Meanwhile, here's a live list of flights canceled on July 19 and 20 as of 7 p.m. July 19:

Air Asia said its passengers could also expect flight delays.

Please refresh this page for updates.

CEBU PACIFIC

MIAA

PHILIPPINE FLIGHTS
