Delays possible as tech outage affects Cebu Pacific, AirAsia

File photo shows a commercial aircraft is seen taking off in Pasay City on May 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Local airlines were affected by the computers systems outage that caught the world off guard on Friday.

Cebu Pacific and AirAsia advised flyers that they were affected by a massive worldwide IT breakdown and that delays were possible. The incident affected similar companies in the United States and Australia.

“Cebu Pacific advises its passengers that it is currently experiencing technical issues, reportedly related to technology provider CrowdStrike, which caused a global Microsoft system outage,” the airline said in a Facebook post.

“The technical issue requires us to handle affected processes manually, potentially causing delays,” it added.

AirAsia issued a similar statement, saying that the Microsoft outage has caused unexpected rebooting of machines on their end.

The glitch has disrupted check-in processes, self check-in kiosks and even the AirAsia app.

“AirAsia Philippines is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant communication with Navitaire and Microsoft. Our top priority is to minimize any impact on our guests and ensure that all systems are restored to full functionality as soon as possible,” said Steve Dailisan, head of AirAsia Communications and Public Affairs.

The cyber outage has sent shockwaves across several institutions across the world, groundling flights and rendering online banking services unavailable.