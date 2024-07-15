^

Business

InLife bags awards at 2024 Insurance Asia Awards

The Philippine Star
July 15, 2024 | 12:00am
InLife bags awards atÂ 2024 Insurance Asia Awards
In photo are InLife executive chair Nina Aguas and chief transformation officer Efren Caringal Jr. received the award on behalf of InLife. With them are Insurance Asia Magazine editor-in-chief Tim Charlton (left) and Insular Foundation Inc. executive director Ana Maria Soriano (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Insular Life, now InLife, the country’s first and largest Filipino life insurance company, won two awards at the 2024 Insurance Asia Awards: its 8th Domestic Life Insurer Award and the Digital Transformation Initiative of the Year Award - Philippines featuring its Agile Academy.

In her acceptance speech during the awards ceremony held on July 9 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, InLife Executive chairperson Nina Aguas thanked InLife’s policyholders for their trust and loyalty, and the employees and agency force for their dedication.

“This achievement is a testament to our 114-year legacy of excellence and dedication. Your faith in us inspires and motivates us to continue delivering the highest standards of service… to A Lifetime for Good,” she said.

InLife ended 2023 with significant growth, climbing from 9th to 6th place in New Business Annualized Premium Equivalent (NBAPE), expanding its market share from 3.64 percent to 6.04 percent. It has heavily invested in customer-centricity through market research, customer feedback and data analytics, tailoring its products and services to meet its customers’ changing demands.

