DTI, Dutch chamber hike efforts to attract FDIs in agro-logistics

MANILA, Philippines — The Dutch Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (DCCP), in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and other partners, hosted the “Agro-Logistics: Business Opportunities + Clark National Food Hub” webinar last June 27.

The goal was to showcase the diverse opportunities in the sector, focusing on the upcoming Clark National Food Hub.

This event followed the recent agro-logistics mission to the Netherlands led by DTI Undersecretary Mary Jean Pacheco, as emphasized by Philippine Ambassador to the Netherlands Eduardo Malaya.

“We wish to affirm our solid support for these projects and look forward to seeing Dutch expertise in agro-logistics being tapped in further developing the Clark International Food Hub,” he stated, highlighting the enduring relationship between the Philippines and the Netherlands in the agricultural sector,” he said.

Jonathan Cabaltero of the DTI-Supply Chain and Logistics Management Division and speaking on behalf of Pacheco, presented the three-year Food Logistics Action Agenda, which serves as the overarching program that includes the Clark National Food Hub project and the National Logistics Investment Plan.

For her part, Melissa Feliciano of CIAC further highlighted the potential of the Clark National Food Hub as a transformative project in the region, inviting Dutch investors to explore collaboration opportunities that leverage the strategic advantages of the hub.

“What we aim to do in the Food Hub is to improve the quality of food, raising food hygiene and safety standard, enhance the efficiency of the food supply chain through the modernization of agro-logistics to promote the agricultural productivity and also we seek to drive economic growth by empowering our local farmers and fisherfolk, all to ensure secure food security.”

Mitchel Smolders, executive director of DCCP said that the Philippines is proactively courting foreign businesses for investment opportunities. For Dutch businesses, we want to ensure they see and experience the Philippine business environment firsthand. For visiting companies the chamber can host an extended program, including B2B matchmaking, visibility and networking opportunities.”

Ambassador Marielle Geraedts concluded the session with a compelling call to action.

“To the Dutch companies, please don’t hesitate to come to the Philippines to see everything with your own eyes,” she said, highlighting the upcoming AgriLink 2024 exhibition at the World Trade Center in Pasay from October 3-5, which offers Dutch businesses the chance to connect with local partners and explore investment possibilities.

This initiative was conducted by the DCCP with support from the Philippine Embassy in The Hague, the Netherlands Embassy in the Philippines, the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) office in Brussels, NLinBusiness, Netherlands Top Sector Agri-Food, Holland International Distribution Council, World Trade Center Manila, and the Philippines-Netherlands Business Council in the Netherlands.