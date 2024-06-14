EEI, CSC partner for precast requirements

In a stock exchange filing, the listed construction giant said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Concrete Stone Corp. (CSC) for its precast concrete requirements to be utilized for multiple mega infrastructure projects.

MANILA, Philippines — EEI Corp. is teaming up with a local construction solution materials manufacturer to help boost its construction activities nationwide.

Under the MOU, CSC will provide EEI’s precast requirements for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

“We are excited with the potential synergies between EEI and CSC. We look forward to a strong collaboration that bolsters our commitment to deliver quality and remarkable infrastructure projects that shape the Philippine landscape and contribute to the country’s connectivity, economic growth and nation-building,” EEI president and CEO Henry Antonio said.

As one of the country’s leading construction companies, EEI has multiple mega infrastructure projects in the pipeline including big-ticket railway projects.

The 93-year-old company has a broad range of construction and engineering services, with expertise in the construction of infrastructure, buildings and industrial and electromechanical facilities.

CSC, on the other hand, is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of construction solution materials.

With products such as aggregates, precast, cement and asphalt, the company aims to make a positive impact through a sustainable and socio-economic business approach to be able to cater to the growing market of construction materials.

Industry Holdings and Development Corp. (IHDC) of the Chua Group, a strategic investor in EEI, is the parent company of CSC.

IHDC last year purchased a percent 14.350 interest in EEI.

“We are honored to partner with EEI Corp. and serve their precast requirements. Thanks to the size of our precast facilities nationwide, we can support EEI’s extensive precast requirements for vital infrastructure projects across the Philippines,” CSC president Alfredo Comendador Jr. said.