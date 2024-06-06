^

Business

SMC food, beverage arm to boost market dominance

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2024 | 12:00am
SMC food, beverage arm to boost market dominance

MANILA, Philippines —  San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. (SMFB) is out to further reinforce its dominance in the beer and spirits markets this year

SMFB director and chief operating officer for spirits Emmanuel Macalalag said the company could further expand the market share of Ginebra San Miguel, which currently stands at about 48 percent, through wider distribution and stronger marketing efforts.

“So if you talk about potential, there’s still really a good room for growth for Ginebra San Miguel,” Macalalag said during SMFB’s annual stockholders’ meeting yesterday.

“Now if you look at geography potential, the company has very good potential in Visayas and Mindanao where we are actually pushing for wider distribution and marketing of our brands there. In fact, last year, both Ginebra San Miguel brand and GSM blue performed quite well. They’re growing about 50 percent in terms of volume,” he said.

Ginebra San Miguel reported a solid first quarter performance, sustaining its momentum of continuous growth in the last 10 years and strengthening the company’s position in the market.

“Now really the main objective of the company this year is to further strengthen our market position as a leader in the local spirits industry,” Macalalag said.

On the beer segment, SMFB director Carlos Antonio Berba said the group aims to further boost demand and sustain volume growth by focusing on consumption programs and capturing untapped and underserved market opportunities.

“These include reinforcing leadership by strengthening the distinctiveness of our SMB brands and leveraging on our portfolio with the introduction of new products and package formats in both premium and mainstream segments,” he said.

Berba said San Miguel Brewery would build a stronger consumer base by implementing exciting consumption generating programs and intensifying availability and visibility in various trade channels through channel specific initiatives.

“Likewise, we will also strengthen our no or low alcohol brands in line with our sustainability thrust and we are confident these programs will provide the growth in returns for the company,” he said.

SMFB is also committed to boost the country’s food security through the construction of additional mega farms nationwide.

In October last year, the company inaugurated the Magnolia Poultry Farm in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur and the country’s largest poultry facility. It is the first of the 12-mega farms that the company plans build across the country.

“The Hagonoy mega farm is part of our capacity expansion plan, which will support the increasing market demand for chicken nationwide. It is only one of several market or mega farms that we are building around the country and it employs the latest technology in poultry farming and as well as in animal nutrition,” SMFB director and chief operating officer for food Francisco Alejo III said.

Alejo said the facility would be able to produce healthy chicken with premium quality that is affordable.

“The mega farms will ensure the availability of chicken at all times. So as we roll out the mega farms around the country, this will create an impact and bolster the food security of the country,” he said.     

vuukle comment

SMFB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice inflation rate slowed down in May 2024 &mdash; PSA

Rice inflation rate slowed down in May 2024 — PSA

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a slow growth in rice inflation between April and May 2024, as well as a slight...
Business
fbtw
Inflation climbs to 3.9% in May due to higher transpo, electricity prices

Inflation climbs to 3.9% in May due to higher transpo, electricity prices

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The country's inflation rate rose to 3.9% in May 2024 due to increased transportation and electricity costs, according to...
Business
fbtw
Market plunges on inflation, peso woes

Market plunges on inflation, peso woes

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Share prices retreated amid concerns on inflation as well as the peso, which slumped for a second straight trading day to...
Business
fbtw
BSP: 150-bps rate cut &lsquo;too aggressive&rsquo;

BSP: 150-bps rate cut ‘too aggressive’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Cutting borrowing costs by 150 basis points in two years is possible, but it will be “too aggressive” based on...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Prime Infrastructure switches on P1 billion waste management facility in Pampanga

Prime Infrastructure switches on P1 billion waste management facility in Pampanga

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Razon-led Prime Infrastructure wants to continue turning trash into cash, investing over P1 billion for the development of...
Business
fbtw

SM Prime sets interest rates for peso bonds

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Sy-led integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. has set the interest rates for its peso-denominated bonds to raise at least P20 billion.
Business
fbtw

For progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
With the Philippines working to become an upper middle-income economy in the coming years, it is undeniable that the private sector plays a vital role in pursuing growth initiatives and driving innovation at th
Business
fbtw
BSP strengthens consumer protection for online fund transfers

BSP strengthens consumer protection for online fund transfers

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved the consumer redress mechanism standards for account-to-account electronic fund...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with