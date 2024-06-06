^

Business

CIF allocates $500 million for Philippine’s coal transition plan

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2024 | 12:00am
CIF allocates $500 million for Philippineâ��s coal transition plan
The CIF has endorsed the Philippines’ Accelerating Coal Transition (ACT) investment plan that seeks to retire up to 900 megawatts of existing coal generation capacity by 2027.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s multimillion-dollar transition to clean energy has received a significant boost following an endorsement from the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), a multilateral climate fund.

The CIF has endorsed the Philippines’ Accelerating Coal Transition (ACT) investment plan that seeks to retire up to 900 megawatts of existing coal generation capacity by 2027.

To help the country achieve this target, the multilateral climate fund would provide $475 million in loans and $25 million in grants.

Together with investments from the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank Group and the public and private sectors, the CIF said the total co-financing would exceed $2.3 billion.

The funding is part of a $2.2-billion ACT investment program, a multilateral investment platform utilizing concessional finance in key middle-income countries, the CIF said.

CIF CEO Tariye Gbadegesin said the endorsement marked a major step in the Philippines’ “journey away from coal and toward a clean energy future.”

“The (CIF’s) concessional resources will help ensure private sector buy-in, increased renewable energy development, and a just transition, for the benefit of the Filipino people and our planet,” she added.

As part of the plan, the Philippines intends to utilize the climate fund’s resources to facilitate the early retirement or repurposing of the Mindanao plant and other privately owned coal-fired facilities.

The CIF funding is also expected to bankroll initiatives to increase the country’s renewable energy capacity by 1,500 MW in the next six years.

Currently, RE accounts for 22 percent of the country’s total energy generation. The government wants to grow the RE share to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.

CIF said the ACT investment plan would also help in decarbonizing the private sector, which was said to have produced around 90 percent of national energy capacity.

World Bank country director Ndiame Diop commended the Philippines’ commitment to the clean energy transition.

“The World Bank looks forward to supporting the government’s efforts to establish the enabling policy and regulatory environment and scale up investments for a just, sustainable energy transition,” he said.

In 2022, coal accounted for 44 percent of total installed capacity and 60 percent of total generation in the Philippines, emitting over 55 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

vuukle comment

CIF

COAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rice inflation rate slowed down in May 2024 &mdash; PSA

Rice inflation rate slowed down in May 2024 — PSA

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a slow growth in rice inflation between April and May 2024, as well as a slight...
Business
fbtw
Inflation climbs to 3.9% in May due to higher transpo, electricity prices

Inflation climbs to 3.9% in May due to higher transpo, electricity prices

By Ian Laqui | 14 hours ago
The country's inflation rate rose to 3.9% in May 2024 due to increased transportation and electricity costs, according to...
Business
fbtw
Market plunges on inflation, peso woes

Market plunges on inflation, peso woes

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Share prices retreated amid concerns on inflation as well as the peso, which slumped for a second straight trading day to...
Business
fbtw
BSP: 150-bps rate cut &lsquo;too aggressive&rsquo;

BSP: 150-bps rate cut ‘too aggressive’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Cutting borrowing costs by 150 basis points in two years is possible, but it will be “too aggressive” based on...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMC food, beverage arm to boost market dominance

SMC food, beverage arm to boost market dominance

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. is out to further reinforce its dominance in the beer and spirits markets this year
Business
fbtw
Prime Infrastructure switches on P1 billion waste management facility in Pampanga

Prime Infrastructure switches on P1 billion waste management facility in Pampanga

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Razon-led Prime Infrastructure wants to continue turning trash into cash, investing over P1 billion for the development of...
Business
fbtw

SM Prime sets interest rates for peso bonds

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Sy-led integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. has set the interest rates for its peso-denominated bonds to raise at least P20 billion.
Business
fbtw

For progress

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
With the Philippines working to become an upper middle-income economy in the coming years, it is undeniable that the private sector plays a vital role in pursuing growth initiatives and driving innovation at th
Business
fbtw
BSP strengthens consumer protection for online fund transfers

BSP strengthens consumer protection for online fund transfers

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has approved the consumer redress mechanism standards for account-to-account electronic fund...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with