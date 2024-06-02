^

Business

ADB supports Alternergy’s 1st green corporate loan

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 2, 2024 | 12:00am
ADB supports Alternergyâ��s 1st green corporate loan
In a statement, the multilateral lender said AHC’s loan was secured under the Green Finance Framework, which the multilateral lender helped develop.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided support to renewable energy (RE) developer Alternergy Holdings Corp. (AHC) in securing its first green corporate loan.

In a statement, the multilateral lender said AHC’s loan was secured under the Green Finance Framework, which the multilateral lender helped develop.

The framework was developed in line with the International Capital Market Association’s Green Bond Principles, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Capital Markets Forum’s Green Bond Standards and the Green Loan Principles of the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association, the Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association.

The initial tranche secured by AHC on May 29, consisted of a P2 billion green corporate loan with BDO Unibank Inc.

This will support the development of RE projects of AHC’s subsidiaries Alternergy Tanay Wind Power Corp. (ATWC) and Alabat Wind Power Corp. (AWPC), as well as other forthcoming projects.

“This transaction demonstrates our commitment to mobilizing green finance for sustainable development in the Philippines,” ADB Economic Research and Development Impact Department advisor Satoru Yamagata said.

He said RE developers like AHC could play a critical role in replacing carbon-intensive energy sources, which would reduce global warming emissions and at the same time, create employment and education opportunities to the project’s host communities.

ADB said it provided technical assistance to support project selection, bond framework development and capacity building through the Asian Bond Markets Initiative, an initiative of the governments of ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea.

The PRC Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund also supported the technical assistance program as part of ADB’s effort to catalyze sustainable bond issuances across Southeast Asia.

vuukle comment

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL to halt Baguio-Cebu flights

PAL to halt Baguio-Cebu flights

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Commercial flights of the Philippine Airlines (PAL) from Baguio to Cebu and vice versa are set to end on July 1, 2024.&n...
Business
fbtw

The dark triad

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
In a Fast Company Podcast, I was amused to listen to an episode titled: “The Dark Triad.”1 Who would not be interested in material with such a provocative title? I listened to it with great interest and...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely stayed elevated in May &ndash; BSP

Inflation likely stayed elevated in May – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Driven by more expensive power rates and a weaker peso, inflation may have accelerated within the 3.7 to 4.5 percent range...
Business
fbtw
Big-ticket investments under CREATE hit P1.14 trillion

Big-ticket investments under CREATE hit P1.14 trillion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The government has approved 1,158 projects worth P1.14 trillion three years since the enactment of the Corporate Recovery...
Business
fbtw
Bargain hunting snaps market&rsquo;s losing streak streak

Bargain hunting snaps market’s losing streak streak

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices soared back to life, snapping the market’s five-day losing streak.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Someone’s gotta give

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
The Rice Tariffication Law of 2019, which replaced quantitative restrictions on rice importations with a tariff system, may have brought more harm than good.
Business
fbtw
Bank lending expands 9.6 percent in April

Bank lending expands 9.6 percent in April

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Credit growth accelerated further to 9.6 percent in April from 9.4 percent in March as Philippine banks disbursed more production...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee bullish despite weak China market

Jollibee bullish despite weak China market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Homegrown fast-food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) remains optimistic on its growth targets for the year despite prevailing...
Business
fbtw
MSERV to fuel hyperscale data center in Quezon City

MSERV to fuel hyperscale data center in Quezon City

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
A unit of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is set to provide power to the largest hyperscale data center of ST Telemedia Global...
Business
fbtw
Prime Infrastructure inaugurates solar power plant in Batangas

Prime Infrastructure inaugurates solar power plant in Batangas

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s subsidiary Prime Solar yesterday inaugurated a 64-megawatt (MW) solar...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with