LIST: Flights canceled on May 27 due to 'Aghon'

Philstar.com
May 27, 2024 | 8:20am
Rain drops on airplane window.
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo  to and from San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded.

Typhoon Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country. 

The following flights have been grounded as of 2 a.m. on May 27, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

 

  • DG 6031 Manila to San Jose
  • DG 6032 - San Jose to Manila
  • DG 6113 -  Manila to Naga
  • DG 6114 - Naga to  Manila
  • DG 6117 - Manila to Naga
  • DG 6118- Naga to Manila

Please refresh this page for updates.

— Rosette Adel

