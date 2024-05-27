LIST: Flights canceled on May 27 due to 'Aghon'
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.
In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from San Jose, Mindoro and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded.
Typhoon Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country.
The following flights have been grounded as of 2 a.m. on May 27, 2024:
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6031 Manila to San Jose
- DG 6032 - San Jose to Manila
- DG 6113 - Manila to Naga
- DG 6114 - Naga to Manila
- DG 6117 - Manila to Naga
- DG 6118- Naga to Manila
— Rosette Adel
