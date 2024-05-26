LIST: Flights canceled on May 26
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.
In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo and Cebu Pacific to and from San Jose, Mindoro; Naga, Camarines Sur and Virac, Catanduanes have been grounded.
Tropical Storm Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 were hoisted over parts of CALABARZON on Sunday morning.
The following flights have been grounded as of 2 a.m. on May 26, 2024:
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6031 - Manila to San Jose
- DG 6032 - San Jose to Manila
- DG 6113 - Manila to Naga
- DG 6114 - Naga to Manila
- DG 6117 - Manila to Naga
- DG 6118- Naga to Manila
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 821 - Manila to Virac
- 5J 822 - Virac to Manila
— Rosette Adel
