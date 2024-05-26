LIST: Flights canceled on May 26

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that several domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition at destination.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo and Cebu Pacific to and from San Jose, Mindoro; Naga, Camarines Sur and Virac, Catanduanes have been grounded.

Tropical Storm Aghon, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday, is expected to bring significant rainfall and potential hazards to various regions in the country. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 were hoisted over parts of CALABARZON on Sunday morning.

The following flights have been grounded as of 2 a.m. on May 26, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6031 - Manila to San Jose

DG 6032 - San Jose to Manila

DG 6113 - Manila to Naga

DG 6114 - Naga to Manila

DG 6117 - Manila to Naga

DG 6118- Naga to Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 821 - Manila to Virac

5J 822 - Virac to Manila

— Rosette Adel